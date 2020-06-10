All apartments in New York
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

504 West 168th Street

504 West 168th Street · No Longer Available
Location

504 West 168th Street, New York, NY 10032
Washington Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rare Townhouse Apartment in the heart of the heights!! As an alternative to prewar buildings, this very sunny and bright full floor one bedroom apartment is situated in a well maintained owner occupied townhouse located in the brownstone block of 168th street which is the epicenter of Columbia Presbyterian Hospital and the major transportation hub of the A, C and 1 train just a few minutes down the street. With its beautiful hardwood floors, decorative fireplace, crown moldings and ample closet space, this home has the historic charm one rarely finds. The large eat in kitchen includes a dishwasher and the home comes with a WASHER/DRYER, which is rare luxury. Only a 2 flight walk up, the apartment gets plenty of sunshine all day with its north/south exposure. The bedroom is large and facing the quiet gardens. The new boutique Edge Hotel is located on the block as well as major new eateries and shopping is conveniently located nearby. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis. A must see apartment. Call or email for appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 West 168th Street have any available units?
504 West 168th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 504 West 168th Street have?
Some of 504 West 168th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 West 168th Street currently offering any rent specials?
504 West 168th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 West 168th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 504 West 168th Street is pet friendly.
Does 504 West 168th Street offer parking?
No, 504 West 168th Street does not offer parking.
Does 504 West 168th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 504 West 168th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 West 168th Street have a pool?
No, 504 West 168th Street does not have a pool.
Does 504 West 168th Street have accessible units?
No, 504 West 168th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 504 West 168th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 504 West 168th Street has units with dishwashers.
