504 West 168th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Rare Townhouse Apartment in the heart of the heights!! As an alternative to prewar buildings, this very sunny and bright full floor one bedroom apartment is situated in a well maintained owner occupied townhouse located in the brownstone block of 168th street which is the epicenter of Columbia Presbyterian Hospital and the major transportation hub of the A, C and 1 train just a few minutes down the street. With its beautiful hardwood floors, decorative fireplace, crown moldings and ample closet space, this home has the historic charm one rarely finds. The large eat in kitchen includes a dishwasher and the home comes with a WASHER/DRYER, which is rare luxury. Only a 2 flight walk up, the apartment gets plenty of sunshine all day with its north/south exposure. The bedroom is large and facing the quiet gardens. The new boutique Edge Hotel is located on the block as well as major new eateries and shopping is conveniently located nearby. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis. A must see apartment. Call or email for appointment.