50 East 96th Street

recently renovated stainless steel elevator

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

Welcome home to this grand 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom apartment in prime Carnegie Hill! The kitchen and bathrooms have just been tastefully renovated with premium counters and stainless steel appliances. Spread out over approximately 1550 sq ft this home features a large master bedroom with great closet space, 2 additional bedrooms, a separate kitchen and an enormous entertaining space with light throughout. This boutique elevator building situated on Madison Avenue is just a block from Central Park, right by the crosstown bus and subway stop. The apartment comes with a large storage cage and laundry is in the basement. *** Please note that the photos are of the same apartment one flight up. The kitchen and bathrooms of this unit will be brand new and are being completed now, which is why pictures of this unit are not yet available.