Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

50 East 96th Street

50 East 96th Street · (917) 403-4447
Location

50 East 96th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2-B · Avail. now

$6,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Welcome home to this grand 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom apartment in prime Carnegie Hill! The kitchen and bathrooms have just been tastefully renovated with premium counters and stainless steel appliances. Spread out over approximately 1550 sq ft this home features a large master bedroom with great closet space, 2 additional bedrooms, a separate kitchen and an enormous entertaining space with light throughout. This boutique elevator building situated on Madison Avenue is just a block from Central Park, right by the crosstown bus and subway stop. The apartment comes with a large storage cage and laundry is in the basement. *** Please note that the photos are of the same apartment one flight up. The kitchen and bathrooms of this unit will be brand new and are being completed now, which is why pictures of this unit are not yet available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 East 96th Street have any available units?
50 East 96th Street has a unit available for $6,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 50 East 96th Street currently offering any rent specials?
50 East 96th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 East 96th Street pet-friendly?
No, 50 East 96th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 50 East 96th Street offer parking?
No, 50 East 96th Street does not offer parking.
Does 50 East 96th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 East 96th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 East 96th Street have a pool?
No, 50 East 96th Street does not have a pool.
Does 50 East 96th Street have accessible units?
No, 50 East 96th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 50 East 96th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 East 96th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 50 East 96th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 East 96th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
