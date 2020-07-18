All apartments in New York
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:10 PM

5 East 22nd Street

5 East 22nd Street · (212) 353-8900
Location

5 East 22nd Street, New York, NY 10010
Flatiron District

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 18D · Avail. now

$6,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Corner 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom home with dining alcove and 6X9 balcony. Sun-flooded with open, city skyline views from oversized windows facing south and west with sunset views to the River. Renovated, large windowed kitchen with cherry cabinetry and granite countertops with breakfast bar, two white tiled bathrooms with new floor, vanity, medicine cabinet and lighting fixture. Winged bedrooms and bathrooms, oak strip flooring throughout, and three large closets. 20X13 MBR, 16.5X10.5 2nd BR, dining alcove and 6X9 balcony facing west. Luxury F/S condo centrally located on best Flatiron block, steps from Madison Square Park, Shake Shack, Eataly, Fifth Avenue shopping and Union Square farmer's market. Amenities include 24-hr doorman, resident super, 24-hr complimentary fitness center, Madison Club resident lounge with wifi, laundry room on every floor, children's play room, garden and garage. Sorry but dogs are not allowed to rental tenants. Available as early as 7/5/20. I am a resident broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 East 22nd Street have any available units?
5 East 22nd Street has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 5 East 22nd Street have?
Some of 5 East 22nd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 East 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
5 East 22nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 East 22nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 5 East 22nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 5 East 22nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 5 East 22nd Street offers parking.
Does 5 East 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 East 22nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 East 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 5 East 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 5 East 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 5 East 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5 East 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 East 22nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
