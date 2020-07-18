5 East 22nd Street

Amenities

Corner 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom home with dining alcove and 6X9 balcony. Sun-flooded with open, city skyline views from oversized windows facing south and west with sunset views to the River. Renovated, large windowed kitchen with cherry cabinetry and granite countertops with breakfast bar, two white tiled bathrooms with new floor, vanity, medicine cabinet and lighting fixture. Winged bedrooms and bathrooms, oak strip flooring throughout, and three large closets. 20X13 MBR, 16.5X10.5 2nd BR, dining alcove and 6X9 balcony facing west. Luxury F/S condo centrally located on best Flatiron block, steps from Madison Square Park, Shake Shack, Eataly, Fifth Avenue shopping and Union Square farmer's market. Amenities include 24-hr doorman, resident super, 24-hr complimentary fitness center, Madison Club resident lounge with wifi, laundry room on every floor, children's play room, garden and garage. Sorry but dogs are not allowed to rental tenants. Available as early as 7/5/20. I am a resident broker.