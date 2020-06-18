479 West Broadway

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace microwave

Great brownstone on amazing SOHO corner. Nestled at the top of world famous SOHO shopping and dining, between multiple subway lines: R,W,N,6,F,1.Only 3 flights up to a fully renovated, generously laid out true one bedroom.King sized bedroom with great light, deco. fireplace, and built in shelving. Renovated alcoved kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave and large windows.NO FEETo Schedule a private viewing, or with any questions about this or any other listings in Manhattan, please contact RYAN WHITE:Call or text: (908)303-9054 or email at ryanw@calibernyc.com caliber1497453