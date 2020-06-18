All apartments in New York
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:13 AM

479 West Broadway

479 West Broadway · (908) 303-9054
Location

479 West Broadway, New York, NY 10012
SoHo

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Great brownstone on amazing SOHO corner. Nestled at the top of world famous SOHO shopping and dining, between multiple subway lines: R,W,N,6,F,1.Only 3 flights up to a fully renovated, generously laid out true one bedroom.King sized bedroom with great light, deco. fireplace, and built in shelving. Renovated alcoved kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave and large windows.NO FEETo Schedule a private viewing, or with any questions about this or any other listings in Manhattan, please contact RYAN WHITE:Call or text: (908)303-9054 or email at ryanw@calibernyc.com caliber1497453

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 479 West Broadway have any available units?
479 West Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 479 West Broadway have?
Some of 479 West Broadway's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 479 West Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
479 West Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 479 West Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 479 West Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 479 West Broadway offer parking?
No, 479 West Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 479 West Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 479 West Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 479 West Broadway have a pool?
No, 479 West Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 479 West Broadway have accessible units?
No, 479 West Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 479 West Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 479 West Broadway has units with dishwashers.
