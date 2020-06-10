All apartments in New York
475 Greenwich Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:17 PM

475 Greenwich Street

475 Greenwich Street · (212) 941-2560
Location

475 Greenwich Street, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit PH-6A · Avail. now

$38,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
gym
air conditioning
doorman
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
lobby
media room
Set in the perfect Tribeca location, brilliant sunlight and breathtaking views bathe every square inch of this extraordinary 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom duplex penthouse.Every room in this 3,000-square-foot dream home feels like a solarium thanks to two massive terraces and wide swaths of windows throughout. Enter on the upper level, and be swept away by the wraparound terrace's never-ending views stretching south and west, surrounding the great room in light and air. This space begs to entertain with wide open areas for gracious living and dining, a gorgeous fireplace and a beautifully equipped open, modern kitchen nearby. If it's more light and air you crave, just a few steps will lead you to the home's second massive terrace on the roof, providing 859 square feet of limitless water and city views.Private quarters are placed on the lower level where the sprawling master suite drinks in more spectacular southern and western views through floor-to-ceiling windows. Two roomy closets one a fully customized walk-in attend to wardrobe needs while the gorgeous en suite bathroom stands ready to soothe away stress with a deep-soaking tub, separate walk-in shower and dual-sink vanity. The two additional bedrooms set near the home's second full bathroom also feature large closets and expansive views, and are separated from the master by a lovely media room/den. Additional closets, a large laundry room with in-unit washer-dryer and a downstairs powder room complete this gorgeous penthouse home.The Zinc Building is a glass masterpiece set on beautiful, cobblestoned Greenwich Street. Residents of this top-tier condo building enjoy a 24/7 lobby attendant, refrigerated storage for deliveries, porter and superintendent services, a gym and bike room. Located at the intersection of Tribeca, Hudson Square and Soho, this home is at the epicenter of coveted downtown living. The Hudson River Greenway offers gorgeous riverfront open space and recreation, and the nearby 1 and A/C/E trains provide easy access to the rest of the city. Seeing is Believing!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 475 Greenwich Street have any available units?
475 Greenwich Street has a unit available for $38,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 475 Greenwich Street have?
Some of 475 Greenwich Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 475 Greenwich Street currently offering any rent specials?
475 Greenwich Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 475 Greenwich Street pet-friendly?
No, 475 Greenwich Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 475 Greenwich Street offer parking?
No, 475 Greenwich Street does not offer parking.
Does 475 Greenwich Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 475 Greenwich Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 475 Greenwich Street have a pool?
No, 475 Greenwich Street does not have a pool.
Does 475 Greenwich Street have accessible units?
No, 475 Greenwich Street does not have accessible units.
Does 475 Greenwich Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 475 Greenwich Street does not have units with dishwashers.
