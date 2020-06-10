475 Greenwich Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities doorman gym on-site laundry bike storage lobby media room

Set in the perfect Tribeca location, brilliant sunlight and breathtaking views bathe every square inch of this extraordinary 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom duplex penthouse.Every room in this 3,000-square-foot dream home feels like a solarium thanks to two massive terraces and wide swaths of windows throughout. Enter on the upper level, and be swept away by the wraparound terrace's never-ending views stretching south and west, surrounding the great room in light and air. This space begs to entertain with wide open areas for gracious living and dining, a gorgeous fireplace and a beautifully equipped open, modern kitchen nearby. If it's more light and air you crave, just a few steps will lead you to the home's second massive terrace on the roof, providing 859 square feet of limitless water and city views.Private quarters are placed on the lower level where the sprawling master suite drinks in more spectacular southern and western views through floor-to-ceiling windows. Two roomy closets one a fully customized walk-in attend to wardrobe needs while the gorgeous en suite bathroom stands ready to soothe away stress with a deep-soaking tub, separate walk-in shower and dual-sink vanity. The two additional bedrooms set near the home's second full bathroom also feature large closets and expansive views, and are separated from the master by a lovely media room/den. Additional closets, a large laundry room with in-unit washer-dryer and a downstairs powder room complete this gorgeous penthouse home.The Zinc Building is a glass masterpiece set on beautiful, cobblestoned Greenwich Street. Residents of this top-tier condo building enjoy a 24/7 lobby attendant, refrigerated storage for deliveries, porter and superintendent services, a gym and bike room. Located at the intersection of Tribeca, Hudson Square and Soho, this home is at the epicenter of coveted downtown living. The Hudson River Greenway offers gorgeous riverfront open space and recreation, and the nearby 1 and A/C/E trains provide easy access to the rest of the city. Seeing is Believing!!