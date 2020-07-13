All apartments in New York
Last updated June 19 2020 at 11:22 AM

456 West 167th Street

456 West 167th Street · (212) 381-4214
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

456 West 167th Street, New York, NY 10032
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1D · Avail. now

$2,795

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
doorman
gym
bike storage
The words 'Manhattan ' and 'private terraces' don't usually go together until now. Full service ultra-contemporary building with the luxury of your own private outdoor retreat, great for entertaining or just kicking back with loved ones. Never lived-in, 2 full baths and features an extra space for home office, guest sleepover, formal dining, you name it. Red oak hardwood floors and exquisite granite-stainless kitchen. Green thumb? Let the apartment's Southern exposure's full sun field help sprout tomatoes and geraniums. Of course there's an in-unit washer dryer and a classy gym in the building, bike storage, rooftop lounge, genial doorman staff and live-in-super if you ever need them. Steps to the A, C and 1 lines, the elite Colombia Presbyterian Hospital complex or an easy commute to midtown and beyond. Bike or jog to the new Highbridge or Inwood Parks with their numerous recreational and dining options. Immediate occupancy, Easy application process. Pets okay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 456 West 167th Street have any available units?
456 West 167th Street has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 456 West 167th Street have?
Some of 456 West 167th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 456 West 167th Street currently offering any rent specials?
456 West 167th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 456 West 167th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 456 West 167th Street is pet friendly.
Does 456 West 167th Street offer parking?
No, 456 West 167th Street does not offer parking.
Does 456 West 167th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 456 West 167th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 456 West 167th Street have a pool?
No, 456 West 167th Street does not have a pool.
Does 456 West 167th Street have accessible units?
No, 456 West 167th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 456 West 167th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 456 West 167th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
