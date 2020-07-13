456 West 167th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse doorman gym bike storage

The words 'Manhattan ' and 'private terraces' don't usually go together until now. Full service ultra-contemporary building with the luxury of your own private outdoor retreat, great for entertaining or just kicking back with loved ones. Never lived-in, 2 full baths and features an extra space for home office, guest sleepover, formal dining, you name it. Red oak hardwood floors and exquisite granite-stainless kitchen. Green thumb? Let the apartment's Southern exposure's full sun field help sprout tomatoes and geraniums. Of course there's an in-unit washer dryer and a classy gym in the building, bike storage, rooftop lounge, genial doorman staff and live-in-super if you ever need them. Steps to the A, C and 1 lines, the elite Colombia Presbyterian Hospital complex or an easy commute to midtown and beyond. Bike or jog to the new Highbridge or Inwood Parks with their numerous recreational and dining options. Immediate occupancy, Easy application process. Pets okay.