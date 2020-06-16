455 East 86th Street

Amenities

Welcome home to this spectacular, bright, and airy 2BD/2BTH with balcony and triple exposure South,East and West.This Apartment is perched high up on the 18th floor with high ceilings. Featuring stunning river and city views from every room, a spacious living room, an open kitchen with granite counter and Stainless appliances with separate dining area and corner South Facing balcony.There are two split bedrooms for added privacy. The large master bedroom boasting a big walk-in closet and an en-suite windowed marble bathroom with over size tub.expansive East, south, west, and river views through full height windows.Included are Washing machine vented dryer and abundant closet space.The Channel Club is a full-service luxury condominium building with a 24-hour doorman, concierge, porter, live-in super, storage, pool, sauna and a health club and playroom Located in the heart of the upper east side so residents can enjoy being near to Carl Schurz Park The East River and Asphalt Green .SORRY NO DOG!