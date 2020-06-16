All apartments in New York
Find more places like 455 East 86th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
455 East 86th Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:32 PM

455 East 86th Street

455 East 86th Street · (212) 821-9155
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

455 East 86th Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 18E · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
parking
pool
garage
sauna
Welcome home to this spectacular, bright, and airy 2BD/2BTH with balcony and triple exposure South,East and West.This Apartment is perched high up on the 18th floor with high ceilings. Featuring stunning river and city views from every room, a spacious living room, an open kitchen with granite counter and Stainless appliances with separate dining area and corner South Facing balcony.There are two split bedrooms for added privacy. The large master bedroom boasting a big walk-in closet and an en-suite windowed marble bathroom with over size tub.expansive East, south, west, and river views through full height windows.Included are Washing machine vented dryer and abundant closet space.The Channel Club is a full-service luxury condominium building with a 24-hour doorman, concierge, porter, live-in super, storage, pool, sauna and a health club and playroom Located in the heart of the upper east side so residents can enjoy being near to Carl Schurz Park The East River and Asphalt Green .SORRY NO DOG!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 455 East 86th Street have any available units?
455 East 86th Street has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 455 East 86th Street have?
Some of 455 East 86th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 455 East 86th Street currently offering any rent specials?
455 East 86th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 455 East 86th Street pet-friendly?
No, 455 East 86th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 455 East 86th Street offer parking?
Yes, 455 East 86th Street does offer parking.
Does 455 East 86th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 455 East 86th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 455 East 86th Street have a pool?
Yes, 455 East 86th Street has a pool.
Does 455 East 86th Street have accessible units?
No, 455 East 86th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 455 East 86th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 455 East 86th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 455 East 86th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10016
445
445 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
19 W 69TH ST.
19 West 69th Street
New York, NY 10023
West 54th
505 W 54th St
New York, NY 10019
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
24 5th Ave
24 5th Avenue
New York, NY 10011
Two Lincoln Square
60 West 66th Street
New York, NY 10023
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St
New York, NY 10016

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity