Last updated June 7 2020 at 4:05 AM

445 West 19th Street

445 West 19th Street · (212) 941-2624
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

445 West 19th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 4A · Avail. now

$3,495

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
bike storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
Make your home in this stately alcove studio offering tons of storage and light in the perfect West Chelsea neighborhood just a half-block from the High Line.Set among the treetops on a quiet, residential street, this majestic 489-square-foot home is wrapped in sunlight and lovely neighborhood views. The main living space offers plenty of room to stretch out, and you'll sleep like royalty in the oversized alcove, featuring an extra-wide, nearly floor-to-ceiling window. In the large, open kitchen, you'll enjoy space and functionality rarely found in studio homes: tons of sleek cabinets, long prep counters and full-size appliances including a gas range, dishwasher and built-in microwave. The spacious bathroom includes a roomy tub-shower and large vanity, and two huge closets easily accommodate wardrobe and belongings.445 West 19th Street is a luxury postwar condominium building offering live-in superintendent, video intercom, bike room and central laundry. Residents in this pet-friendly building also enjoy a lovely furnished roof deck with stunning views. Perfectly situated in the heart of the West Chelsea Arts District, you're just steps away The Meatpacking District. Spend the day touring extraordinary art at the Whitney Museum or the area's innumerable galleries, take in wide open spaces on the High Line and 550-acre Hudson River Park, and end the day at the area's fantastic food and drink establishments. Nearby A/C/E, L and 1 trains offer easy access to the rest of the city.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 445 West 19th Street have any available units?
445 West 19th Street has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 445 West 19th Street have?
Some of 445 West 19th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 445 West 19th Street currently offering any rent specials?
445 West 19th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 445 West 19th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 445 West 19th Street is pet friendly.
Does 445 West 19th Street offer parking?
No, 445 West 19th Street does not offer parking.
Does 445 West 19th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 445 West 19th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 445 West 19th Street have a pool?
No, 445 West 19th Street does not have a pool.
Does 445 West 19th Street have accessible units?
No, 445 West 19th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 445 West 19th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 445 West 19th Street has units with dishwashers.
