patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning bike storage microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage

Make your home in this stately alcove studio offering tons of storage and light in the perfect West Chelsea neighborhood just a half-block from the High Line.Set among the treetops on a quiet, residential street, this majestic 489-square-foot home is wrapped in sunlight and lovely neighborhood views. The main living space offers plenty of room to stretch out, and you'll sleep like royalty in the oversized alcove, featuring an extra-wide, nearly floor-to-ceiling window. In the large, open kitchen, you'll enjoy space and functionality rarely found in studio homes: tons of sleek cabinets, long prep counters and full-size appliances including a gas range, dishwasher and built-in microwave. The spacious bathroom includes a roomy tub-shower and large vanity, and two huge closets easily accommodate wardrobe and belongings.445 West 19th Street is a luxury postwar condominium building offering live-in superintendent, video intercom, bike room and central laundry. Residents in this pet-friendly building also enjoy a lovely furnished roof deck with stunning views. Perfectly situated in the heart of the West Chelsea Arts District, you're just steps away The Meatpacking District. Spend the day touring extraordinary art at the Whitney Museum or the area's innumerable galleries, take in wide open spaces on the High Line and 550-acre Hudson River Park, and end the day at the area's fantastic food and drink establishments. Nearby A/C/E, L and 1 trains offer easy access to the rest of the city.