Home
/
New York, NY
/
431 W 21st Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
431 W 21st Street
431 West 21st Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
431 West 21st Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea
Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
elevator
fireplace
bike storage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
Spacious Renovated Home in Landmark Building with Casement Windows. Open Living Floor Plan with Working Fireplace and Gourmet Kitchen. Luxurious Master Suite. Virtual Showings Available!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 431 W 21st Street have any available units?
431 W 21st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
New York, NY
.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
New York Rent Report
.
What amenities does 431 W 21st Street have?
Some of 431 W 21st Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 431 W 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
431 W 21st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 431 W 21st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 431 W 21st Street is pet friendly.
Does 431 W 21st Street offer parking?
No, 431 W 21st Street does not offer parking.
Does 431 W 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 431 W 21st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 431 W 21st Street have a pool?
No, 431 W 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 431 W 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 431 W 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 431 W 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 431 W 21st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
