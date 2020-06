Amenities

Here is a beautiful spacious and sun filled apartment located in a great neighborhood near all transportation. This huge apartment boasts 2 bedrooms, living room, eat in kitchen and a huge bathroom. Massive walk in closet, washer dryer in the apartment along with a dishwasher, microwave and full oven. This beautiful apartment has a lot of pre-war details such as moldings, high ceilings and beautiful gleaming hardwood floors. Truly a gem!! call now