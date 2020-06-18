419 EAST 76TH STREET

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Quintessential Renovated Prewar Apartment on the Upper East Side with Luxurious Finishes. The open kitchen has a granite counter top with space for a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and a microwave. The queen or king sized bedroom has a walk in closet and endless overhead storage with high ceilings.Not only is the apartment perfect, you are very close to the Q & 6 train, m15 buses and cross town 79 street bus. There are also endless restaurants and bars as well as shopping on 86 street. The building does not allow pets.