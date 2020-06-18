419 EAST 76TH STREET

Amenities
Quintessential Renovated Prewar Apartment on the Upper East Side with Luxurious Finishes. The open kitchen has a granite counter top with space for a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and a microwave. The queen or king sized bedroom has a walk in closet and endless overhead storage with high ceilings.Not only is the apartment perfect, you are very close to the Q & 6 train, m15 buses and cross town 79 street bus. There are also endless restaurants and bars as well as shopping on 86 street. The building does not allow pets.