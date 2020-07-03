405 East 82nd Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated elevator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking garage

IMMACULATE 1BR IN EXTREMELY WELL MAINTAINED ELEVATOR/LAUNDRY BUILDING ON CLASSIC UPPER EAST SIDE PARK BLOCK! Open windowed kitchen w/ new appliances, new back-splash and breakfast bar. Large bright living room w/ high ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. Queen size bedroom w/ floor to ceiling closets. Apartment also features windowed bath & three large hallway closets. The building consists of on-site laundry, elevator and live-in super. Located in the heart of the Upper East Side, completely surrounded by all shopping, restaurants and transportation