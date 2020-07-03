All apartments in New York
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:09 PM

405 East 82nd Street

405 East 82nd Street · (212) 683-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

405 East 82nd Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4H · Avail. now

$2,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
IMMACULATE 1BR IN EXTREMELY WELL MAINTAINED ELEVATOR/LAUNDRY BUILDING ON CLASSIC UPPER EAST SIDE PARK BLOCK! Open windowed kitchen w/ new appliances, new back-splash and breakfast bar. Large bright living room w/ high ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. Queen size bedroom w/ floor to ceiling closets. Apartment also features windowed bath & three large hallway closets. The building consists of on-site laundry, elevator and live-in super. Located in the heart of the Upper East Side, completely surrounded by all shopping, restaurants and transportation

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 East 82nd Street have any available units?
405 East 82nd Street has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 405 East 82nd Street have?
Some of 405 East 82nd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 East 82nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
405 East 82nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 East 82nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 405 East 82nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 405 East 82nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 405 East 82nd Street offers parking.
Does 405 East 82nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 East 82nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 East 82nd Street have a pool?
No, 405 East 82nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 405 East 82nd Street have accessible units?
No, 405 East 82nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 405 East 82nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 East 82nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
