400 East 70th Street

Live on the Upper East Side in this Large bright Alcove studio in great condition with South facing Balcony. This sunny apartment has beautiful wood floors through-out along with large generous closets with built-ins. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances with great cabinet space, breakfast bar and opens to the living area. When you enter the apartment, you arrive at the first large closet perfect for coats and room for much more. The Dressing Area has two more walls of closets fitted for hanging and folded clothes as well. Beautiful white Plantation Shutters are on all the windows and Balcony door allowing just the right amount of light in, or open completely for full view of city. The Kingsley has a wonderful renovated gym, attentive full service 24 hour staff, live-in super, garage, and laundry on every floor. Sorry, no pets allowed in the building. This apartment can only be viewed virtually.