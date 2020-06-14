All apartments in New York
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:33 PM

400 East 70th Street

400 East 70th Street · (212) 381-3262
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

400 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 1108 · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
garage
Live on the Upper East Side in this Large bright Alcove studio in great condition with South facing Balcony. This sunny apartment has beautiful wood floors through-out along with large generous closets with built-ins. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances with great cabinet space, breakfast bar and opens to the living area. When you enter the apartment, you arrive at the first large closet perfect for coats and room for much more. The Dressing Area has two more walls of closets fitted for hanging and folded clothes as well. Beautiful white Plantation Shutters are on all the windows and Balcony door allowing just the right amount of light in, or open completely for full view of city. The Kingsley has a wonderful renovated gym, attentive full service 24 hour staff, live-in super, garage, and laundry on every floor. Sorry, no pets allowed in the building. This apartment can only be viewed virtually.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 East 70th Street have any available units?
400 East 70th Street has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 East 70th Street have?
Some of 400 East 70th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 East 70th Street currently offering any rent specials?
400 East 70th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 East 70th Street pet-friendly?
No, 400 East 70th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 400 East 70th Street offer parking?
Yes, 400 East 70th Street does offer parking.
Does 400 East 70th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 East 70th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 East 70th Street have a pool?
No, 400 East 70th Street does not have a pool.
Does 400 East 70th Street have accessible units?
No, 400 East 70th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 400 East 70th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 East 70th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
