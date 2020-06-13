Amenities

Viewing By Appointment Only with Face Covering.Spacious and gracious 1460 SF two bedroom, two bathroom home with "direct views of Central Park" from the living room and one of the bedrooms. The gracious entrance foyer opens to an extra-large living room with a grand decorative fireplace and large dining area. Two large master bedroom suites, with bathrooms en-suite; this elegant and striking home is newly renovated with new imported wood flooring and a Bosch stackable washer & dryer. There is a windowed chef's kitchen with a Liebherr refrigerator and Bosch stainless steel d/w, m/w appliances. 40 Central Park South is a world-class luxury white glove rental property situated steps from Fifth Avenue. When it comes to living close to the world's most renowned park, "Central Park," this is truly a one of a kind apartment-a one of a kind experience.