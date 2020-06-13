All apartments in New York
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:11 AM

40 Central Park South

40 Central Park South · (212) 750-1600 ext. 613
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

40 Central Park South, New York, NY 10019
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5D · Avail. now

$10,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
parking
garage
Viewing By Appointment Only with Face Covering.Spacious and gracious 1460 SF two bedroom, two bathroom home with "direct views of Central Park" from the living room and one of the bedrooms. The gracious entrance foyer opens to an extra-large living room with a grand decorative fireplace and large dining area. Two large master bedroom suites, with bathrooms en-suite; this elegant and striking home is newly renovated with new imported wood flooring and a Bosch stackable washer & dryer. There is a windowed chef's kitchen with a Liebherr refrigerator and Bosch stainless steel d/w, m/w appliances. 40 Central Park South is a world-class luxury white glove rental property situated steps from Fifth Avenue. When it comes to living close to the world's most renowned park, "Central Park," this is truly a one of a kind apartment-a one of a kind experience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 Central Park South have any available units?
40 Central Park South has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 40 Central Park South have?
Some of 40 Central Park South's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 Central Park South currently offering any rent specials?
40 Central Park South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 Central Park South pet-friendly?
No, 40 Central Park South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 40 Central Park South offer parking?
Yes, 40 Central Park South does offer parking.
Does 40 Central Park South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40 Central Park South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Central Park South have a pool?
No, 40 Central Park South does not have a pool.
Does 40 Central Park South have accessible units?
No, 40 Central Park South does not have accessible units.
Does 40 Central Park South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 Central Park South has units with dishwashers.
