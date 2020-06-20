All apartments in New York
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

398 E 52nd St 4

398 East 52nd Street · (929) 269-6383
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

398 East 52nd Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
HUGE STUDIO - Property Id: 298557

Low fee of 1 month rent for prime location.

Welcome to your Studio residence in Midtown East! Located on 52nd & 1st Ave, this apartment is three flights up in a walkup building. The studio features two large windows with Northern exposure. Available May 1st, lease term minimum is one year, pets okay, guarantors accepted, and basic financial parameters apply.

Scott B. Text-Email-Call 24/7

#realestatedoneright
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298557
Property Id 298557

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5857694)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 398 E 52nd St 4 have any available units?
398 E 52nd St 4 has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 398 E 52nd St 4 currently offering any rent specials?
398 E 52nd St 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 398 E 52nd St 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 398 E 52nd St 4 is pet friendly.
Does 398 E 52nd St 4 offer parking?
No, 398 E 52nd St 4 does not offer parking.
Does 398 E 52nd St 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 398 E 52nd St 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 398 E 52nd St 4 have a pool?
No, 398 E 52nd St 4 does not have a pool.
Does 398 E 52nd St 4 have accessible units?
No, 398 E 52nd St 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 398 E 52nd St 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 398 E 52nd St 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 398 E 52nd St 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 398 E 52nd St 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
