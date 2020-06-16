All apartments in New York
Find more places like 393 West 49th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
393 West 49th Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:32 PM

393 West 49th Street

393 West 49th Street · (212) 893-1734
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Hell's Kitchen
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

393 West 49th Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5F · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
courtyard
doorman
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
Residence 5F is available fully furnished or unfurnished. Immaculate, large and renovated one bedroom with sunny South East exposures. The apartment features a renovated pass through kitchen, parquet floors and marble bathroom. The building also has a live-in Resident Manager, 24 hour Concierge, doorman, eight laundry rooms, roof decks (opening in 2020) with beautiful open views, and a "Resident's only" courtyard. The Residences at Worldwide Plaza is a full service condominium ideally located in the heart of the vibrant Manhattan's Theater District, the Midtown Financial District and close to Central Park, Lincoln Center, the Hudson River Park, Rockefeller Center, Radio City Music Hall, St. Patrick's Cathedral, numerous restaurants, museums and points of interest. The garage on the premises is available to residents for a nominal fee. Close to the C, E, 1, Q, N and R subway lines and cross-town buses. Coming to the building first quarter 2016, David Barton's 40,000 sq ft newest gym TMPL. Monthly and yearly memberships available. Available Immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 393 West 49th Street have any available units?
393 West 49th Street has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 393 West 49th Street have?
Some of 393 West 49th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 393 West 49th Street currently offering any rent specials?
393 West 49th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 393 West 49th Street pet-friendly?
No, 393 West 49th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 393 West 49th Street offer parking?
Yes, 393 West 49th Street does offer parking.
Does 393 West 49th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 393 West 49th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 393 West 49th Street have a pool?
Yes, 393 West 49th Street has a pool.
Does 393 West 49th Street have accessible units?
No, 393 West 49th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 393 West 49th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 393 West 49th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 393 West 49th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Octagon
888 Main St
New York, NY 10044
445
445 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
The Nathaniel
138 E 12th St
New York, NY 10003
Aire
200 West 67th Street
New York, NY 10023
433 West 21st Street
433 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10011
Renoir House
225 E 63rd St
New York, NY 10065
Park Towers South
315 W 57th St
New York, NY 10019
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity