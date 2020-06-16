393 West 49th Street

Amenities

Residence 5F is available fully furnished or unfurnished. Immaculate, large and renovated one bedroom with sunny South East exposures. The apartment features a renovated pass through kitchen, parquet floors and marble bathroom. The building also has a live-in Resident Manager, 24 hour Concierge, doorman, eight laundry rooms, roof decks (opening in 2020) with beautiful open views, and a "Resident's only" courtyard. The Residences at Worldwide Plaza is a full service condominium ideally located in the heart of the vibrant Manhattan's Theater District, the Midtown Financial District and close to Central Park, Lincoln Center, the Hudson River Park, Rockefeller Center, Radio City Music Hall, St. Patrick's Cathedral, numerous restaurants, museums and points of interest. The garage on the premises is available to residents for a nominal fee. Close to the C, E, 1, Q, N and R subway lines and cross-town buses. Coming to the building first quarter 2016, David Barton's 40,000 sq ft newest gym TMPL. Monthly and yearly memberships available. Available Immediately.