Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

*******RENTED******One bedroom duplex with rec room Beautiful Apartment That You must come out to see! Located in the Prime Upper West Side steps from central park. This apartment has tons of great features. Apartment has a fantastic layout. Massive living room that can fits plenty of furniture. In addition, there is a massive rec room downstairs with a den area that can be used as a separate office. On the first level there is a large queen sized bedroom, renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and dishwasher and a full bathroom. The rec room below also features a half bathroom. The apartment features a HUGE private patio perfect for having a piece of outdoor space. This apartment is truly spacious. Do not miss out on viewing.