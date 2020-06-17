360 WEST 30TH STREET

Amenities
MASSIVE GORGEOUS 1BR IN CHELSEA LUXURY DOORMAN BL - Property Id: 233238
Beautiful and spacious newly renovated two-bedroom, two-bath with stainless steel appliances, amazing closet space, and massive floor to ceiling windows. Chelsea UNIT also comes with two landscaped roof decks, fully-equipped fitness center, laundry facilities, and on-premises parking garage.
UNIT FEATURES
Granite Countertops Hardwood floors Icemaker Marble Baths Microwave Pantry in kitchen
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/233238
Property Id 233238
(RLNE5609380)