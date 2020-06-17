All apartments in New York
360 WEST 30TH STREET
360 WEST 30TH STREET

360 West 30th Street · (631) 599-0699
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

360 West 30th Street, New York, NY 10001
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $3190 · Avail. now

$3,190

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
MASSIVE GORGEOUS 1BR IN CHELSEA LUXURY DOORMAN BL - Property Id: 233238

Beautiful and spacious newly renovated two-bedroom, two-bath with stainless steel appliances, amazing closet space, and massive floor to ceiling windows. Chelsea UNIT also comes with two landscaped roof decks, fully-equipped fitness center, laundry facilities, and on-premises parking garage.

UNIT FEATURES
Granite Countertops Hardwood floors Icemaker Marble Baths Microwave Pantry in kitchen
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/233238
Property Id 233238

(RLNE5609380)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 WEST 30TH STREET have any available units?
360 WEST 30TH STREET has a unit available for $3,190 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 360 WEST 30TH STREET have?
Some of 360 WEST 30TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 360 WEST 30TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
360 WEST 30TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 WEST 30TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 360 WEST 30TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 360 WEST 30TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 360 WEST 30TH STREET does offer parking.
Does 360 WEST 30TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 360 WEST 30TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 WEST 30TH STREET have a pool?
No, 360 WEST 30TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 360 WEST 30TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 360 WEST 30TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 360 WEST 30TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 360 WEST 30TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
