Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:17 PM

36 Bedford Street

36 Bedford Street · (212) 683-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

36 Bedford Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3/4 · Avail. now

$6,691

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
The location is Prime West Village, and the apartment is a beautiful townhouse with a private deck. The apartment features three bedrooms, a separate living room, hardwood floors, high ceilings, washer/dryer, a decorative fireplace in the living room, a tiled bathroom and a white on white kitchen. The apartment is floor through with great light. This the best priced three bedrooms apartment you will find in the village. I have many other great listings. Call me on my cell for a private viewing. I specialize in the downtown area: SoHo | NoLita | TriBeCa | West Village | Greenwich Village | NoHo | East Village | Union Square | Lower East Side | Gramercy | Flatiron | Chelsea since 1989.The owner is offering one month of free rent which is reflected in the listed price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Bedford Street have any available units?
36 Bedford Street has a unit available for $6,691 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 36 Bedford Street have?
Some of 36 Bedford Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 Bedford Street currently offering any rent specials?
36 Bedford Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Bedford Street pet-friendly?
No, 36 Bedford Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 36 Bedford Street offer parking?
No, 36 Bedford Street does not offer parking.
Does 36 Bedford Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 36 Bedford Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Bedford Street have a pool?
No, 36 Bedford Street does not have a pool.
Does 36 Bedford Street have accessible units?
No, 36 Bedford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Bedford Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 36 Bedford Street does not have units with dishwashers.
