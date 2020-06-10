36 Bedford Street

Amenities

The location is Prime West Village, and the apartment is a beautiful townhouse with a private deck. The apartment features three bedrooms, a separate living room, hardwood floors, high ceilings, washer/dryer, a decorative fireplace in the living room, a tiled bathroom and a white on white kitchen. The apartment is floor through with great light. This the best priced three bedrooms apartment you will find in the village. I have many other great listings. Call me on my cell for a private viewing. I specialize in the downtown area: SoHo | NoLita | TriBeCa | West Village | Greenwich Village | NoHo | East Village | Union Square | Lower East Side | Gramercy | Flatiron | Chelsea since 1989.The owner is offering one month of free rent which is reflected in the listed price.