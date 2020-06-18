359 WEST 22 STREET

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

gut renovated full floor on prime Chelsea block, W 22nd Street apartment, up the stoop, that features a massive living room facing the garden with beautiful decorative fireplace and a king size bedroom, with another decorative fireplace. Second bedroom with garden views. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. Tiled ample bath with full size tub. High ceilings, two exposures, super bright everything new, plumbing, electric, floors, everything! you will be the first to live here after the renovations. a must see. The living room and second bedroom face the garden in the picture QLI78010