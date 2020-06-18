All apartments in New York
359 WEST 22 STREET
359 WEST 22 STREET

359 West 22nd Street · (646) 498-0694
Location

359 West 22nd Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gut renovated full floor on prime Chelsea block, W 22nd Street apartment, up the stoop, that features a massive living room facing the garden with beautiful decorative fireplace and a king size bedroom, with another decorative fireplace. Second bedroom with garden views. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. Tiled ample bath with full size tub. High ceilings, two exposures, super bright everything new, plumbing, electric, floors, everything! you will be the first to live here after the renovations. a must see. The living room and second bedroom face the garden in the picture QLI78010

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 359 WEST 22 STREET have any available units?
359 WEST 22 STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 359 WEST 22 STREET have?
Some of 359 WEST 22 STREET's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 359 WEST 22 STREET currently offering any rent specials?
359 WEST 22 STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 359 WEST 22 STREET pet-friendly?
No, 359 WEST 22 STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 359 WEST 22 STREET offer parking?
No, 359 WEST 22 STREET does not offer parking.
Does 359 WEST 22 STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 359 WEST 22 STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 359 WEST 22 STREET have a pool?
No, 359 WEST 22 STREET does not have a pool.
Does 359 WEST 22 STREET have accessible units?
No, 359 WEST 22 STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 359 WEST 22 STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 359 WEST 22 STREET has units with dishwashers.
