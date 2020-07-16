All apartments in New York
350 West 53rd Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

350 West 53rd Street

350 West 53rd Street · (212) 913-9058
Location

350 West 53rd Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit PH-B · Avail. now

$20,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
gym
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
internet access
media room
Be the first to live in this 1,670sf fully gut-renovated, cleverly transformational, luxury duplex Penthouse and you'll immediately be the envy of everyone you know!

Light pours into the entire apartment through the floor to ceiling, wall to wall, soundproof windows providing both northern and southern exposures. At the centerpiece of the home, gorgeous Calacutta Renoir Marble countertops, island, waterfall and backsplash add a dramatic flair to this kitchen that most New Yorker's only dream of! The open, chef's kitchen, with storage galore and two separate pantries, is finished with brand new GE Cafe Series chef's appliances including a double oven, concealed dishwasher, potfiller, and even a wifi compatible, 27.8 Cu. Ft. French-Door Refrigerator with built-in Keurig K-Cup Brewing System. The apartment's modern design also features wide-plank European Oak floors and high 9' ceilings. The apartment is wired for sound, both indoors and outdoors, with a 5-zone Sonos system.

Not one but TWO king-size Master Bedrooms with custom closets in a split layout, each boasting their own spa-like full marble private ensuite bathrooms, both offering dual 72" vanities, extra large medicine cabinet storage, state-of-the art bidet commodes, Kohler 'Tea for Two' soaking tubs and separate stall showers. In addition, a THIRD king-size Bedroom (which could also double as a home office) features a walk-in closet and was thoughtfully designed to completely open up and literally double the size of the living room if needed! This creates flexibility to configure the living room and third bedroom in numerous ways to suit your needs - as one giant living room; or as a full-time third bedroom and living room; or as a separate dining room and living room; or even as a home office/guest room and living room. A Third general access bathroom also offers luxury stall shower, and bidet commode. Inside, a wall opens to reveal a new state of the art Bosch 800 series stacked washer and dryer, and a huge hidden storage area under the stairs.

Enjoy the Manhattan skyline from the large 147sf balcony, accessible directly from both the living room and the north-facing master bedroom - perfect for breakfasts, coffee, reading or working from home outside. A staircase from the central entry foyer with sleek glass banister and striking decorative wall lighting leads up to a full-service dry bar with mini-fridge, perfect for entertaining on the magnificently landscaped, enormous 1,350sf Private Roof Deck with exclusive access only for this apartment - a crowning feature of this incredible home boasting jaw-dropping 360 degree open city views. This outdoor oasis comes fully furnished for your enjoyment and includes a king-size grill, bar, dining area with a table seating 8, lounge area, spa area, mood lighting and irrigation. If that's not enough it also offers an outdoor Hot Tub that seats 6!

This apartment is a must-see and could easily grace the cover of any architecture and design magazine!

Built in 2005, this boutique building with only 66 apartments offers 24/7 doorman/concierge, live-in Super, gym, Zen Garden and bike storage. The hip Hell's Kitchen location grants easy access to subways, restaurants, nightlife, theater and shopping with Columbus Circle, Hudson Yards, Central Park, Broadway, WholeFoods, Westerly Natural Market and various gyms all within a quick walk from this gorgeous triple mint apartment.

All of this can be your ideal new home, available furnished for $22,000 per month or unfurnished for $20,000 per month on a lease of 12+ months. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 West 53rd Street have any available units?
350 West 53rd Street has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 350 West 53rd Street have?
Some of 350 West 53rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 West 53rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
350 West 53rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 West 53rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 350 West 53rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 350 West 53rd Street offer parking?
No, 350 West 53rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 350 West 53rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 350 West 53rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 West 53rd Street have a pool?
No, 350 West 53rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 350 West 53rd Street have accessible units?
No, 350 West 53rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 350 West 53rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 350 West 53rd Street has units with dishwashers.
