Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:07 PM

350 West 23rd Street

350 West 23rd Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

350 West 23rd Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5-B · Avail. now

$10,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
elevator
doorman
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
Please contact us for a virtual appointment and 3D tour.
350 West 23rd Street, #5B is a gorgeous & bright 3 bedroom residence in Chelsea, available furnished or unfurnished at the same attractive price!

The elevator opens into the half floor-thru residence with a generously proportioned living room (with gas fireplace) bathed in amazing Northern light from floor to ceiling windows, framing a picturesque tree-lined street. The Chef's kitchen features custom oak cabinetry and high end appliances. The master bedroom suite boasts an enormous walk-in closet and an elegant five fixture bathroom, along with a balcony overlooking lush gardens to the South. Two additional bedrooms with great closet space, a powder room and washer dryer complete this home.

350 West 23rd Street is a wonderful boutique condominium with a part-time doorman and a roof deck, conveniently located minutes away from transportation, shopping, restaurants, the Hudson River, High Line and Chelsea Waterside Parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 West 23rd Street have any available units?
350 West 23rd Street has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 350 West 23rd Street have?
Some of 350 West 23rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 West 23rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
350 West 23rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 West 23rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 350 West 23rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 350 West 23rd Street offer parking?
No, 350 West 23rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 350 West 23rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 350 West 23rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 West 23rd Street have a pool?
No, 350 West 23rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 350 West 23rd Street have accessible units?
No, 350 West 23rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 350 West 23rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 350 West 23rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
