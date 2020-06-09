Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets elevator doorman fireplace

Please contact us for a virtual appointment and 3D tour.

350 West 23rd Street, #5B is a gorgeous & bright 3 bedroom residence in Chelsea, available furnished or unfurnished at the same attractive price!



The elevator opens into the half floor-thru residence with a generously proportioned living room (with gas fireplace) bathed in amazing Northern light from floor to ceiling windows, framing a picturesque tree-lined street. The Chef's kitchen features custom oak cabinetry and high end appliances. The master bedroom suite boasts an enormous walk-in closet and an elegant five fixture bathroom, along with a balcony overlooking lush gardens to the South. Two additional bedrooms with great closet space, a powder room and washer dryer complete this home.



350 West 23rd Street is a wonderful boutique condominium with a part-time doorman and a roof deck, conveniently located minutes away from transportation, shopping, restaurants, the Hudson River, High Line and Chelsea Waterside Parks.