35 East 63rd Street

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities doorman elevator

Enjoy lavish, light-filled living in this spectacular 3,600 SqFt, 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom, Full-Floor apartment with private elevator access in the heart of Lenox Hill.



This beautiful home is ideally located in a grand 60 foot wide doorman elevator mansion in the east 60's, steps off Madison Avenue. Recently renovated with the highest quality finishes, and very spacious at 3,600 SqFt, this apartment is the perfect full time residence or pied a terre. The apartment features 2 wood burning fireplaces and a beautiful open kitchen with custom cabinetry, marble countertops and top of the line appliances. The master suite has a fully built out dressing room and an extra large master bath in statuary marble with double sinks and a shower. There are two additional bedrooms with en suite bathrooms and an Office/Den. The apartment also includes a powder room, great pantry with a wine cooler and 2 large washers and dryers in-unit.



Set between Madison and Park, within the Upper East Side Historic District, this tree-lined block with extra-wide sidewalks is one of the prettiest in all of Lenox Hill. Renowned boutiques, restaurants and galleries line the nearby streets, and Central Park is just a block away, putting the Central Park Zoo, Wollman Rink and the Pond just beyond your doorstep. Access to transportation is excellent with N/Q/R/W, 4/5/6 and F trains all nearby.