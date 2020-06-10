All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

35 East 63rd Street

35 East 63rd Street · (917) 533-7056
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

35 East 63rd Street, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$35,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
elevator
doorman
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
Enjoy lavish, light-filled living in this spectacular 3,600 SqFt, 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom, Full-Floor apartment with private elevator access in the heart of Lenox Hill.

This beautiful home is ideally located in a grand 60 foot wide doorman elevator mansion in the east 60's, steps off Madison Avenue. Recently renovated with the highest quality finishes, and very spacious at 3,600 SqFt, this apartment is the perfect full time residence or pied a terre. The apartment features 2 wood burning fireplaces and a beautiful open kitchen with custom cabinetry, marble countertops and top of the line appliances. The master suite has a fully built out dressing room and an extra large master bath in statuary marble with double sinks and a shower. There are two additional bedrooms with en suite bathrooms and an Office/Den. The apartment also includes a powder room, great pantry with a wine cooler and 2 large washers and dryers in-unit.

Set between Madison and Park, within the Upper East Side Historic District, this tree-lined block with extra-wide sidewalks is one of the prettiest in all of Lenox Hill. Renowned boutiques, restaurants and galleries line the nearby streets, and Central Park is just a block away, putting the Central Park Zoo, Wollman Rink and the Pond just beyond your doorstep. Access to transportation is excellent with N/Q/R/W, 4/5/6 and F trains all nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 East 63rd Street have any available units?
35 East 63rd Street has a unit available for $35,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 35 East 63rd Street have?
Some of 35 East 63rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 East 63rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
35 East 63rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 East 63rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 35 East 63rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 35 East 63rd Street offer parking?
No, 35 East 63rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 35 East 63rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 35 East 63rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 East 63rd Street have a pool?
No, 35 East 63rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 35 East 63rd Street have accessible units?
No, 35 East 63rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 35 East 63rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 35 East 63rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
