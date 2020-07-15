346 E 18TH ST.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautifully custom renovated 3 bedroom apartment available for August 1st occupancy. Located on quiet tree lined Gramercy block this apartment features an in unit washer & dryer, fireplace, granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher 2 marble bathrooms, pinpoint halogen recessed lighting, french doors, oak hardwood flooring, and crown molding. Located in the Gramercy area steps from shopping, nightlife and restaurants. Just a short walk from the L train and steps from the M15 bus lines.Please call for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease!