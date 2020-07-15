All apartments in New York
Find more places like 346 E 18TH ST..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
346 E 18TH ST.
Last updated July 7 2020 at 8:27 AM

346 E 18TH ST.

346 East 18th Street · (212) 228-9300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

346 East 18th Street, New York, NY 10003
Gramercy Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautifully custom renovated 3 bedroom apartment available for August 1st occupancy. Located on quiet tree lined Gramercy block this apartment features an in unit washer & dryer, fireplace, granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher 2 marble bathrooms, pinpoint halogen recessed lighting, french doors, oak hardwood flooring, and crown molding. Located in the Gramercy area steps from shopping, nightlife and restaurants. Just a short walk from the L train and steps from the M15 bus lines.Please call for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 346 E 18TH ST. have any available units?
346 E 18TH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 346 E 18TH ST. have?
Some of 346 E 18TH ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 346 E 18TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
346 E 18TH ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 346 E 18TH ST. pet-friendly?
No, 346 E 18TH ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 346 E 18TH ST. offer parking?
No, 346 E 18TH ST. does not offer parking.
Does 346 E 18TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 346 E 18TH ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 346 E 18TH ST. have a pool?
No, 346 E 18TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 346 E 18TH ST. have accessible units?
No, 346 E 18TH ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 346 E 18TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 346 E 18TH ST. has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 346 E 18TH ST.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carnegie Mews
211 West 56th Street
New York, NY 10106
Ten23
500 W 23rd St
New York, NY 10011
House 39
225 East 39th Street
New York, NY 10016
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
19 W 69TH ST.
19 West 69th Street
New York, NY 10023
1160 Fifth Avenue
1160 5th Ave
New York, NY 10029
4 EAST 89TH STREET
4 East 89th Street
New York, NY 10128
245 East 11th Street
245 East 11th Street
New York, NY 10003

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity