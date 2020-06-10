All apartments in New York
343 East 5th Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:04 AM

343 East 5th Street

343 East 5th Street · (917) 400-8226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

343 East 5th Street, New York, NY 10003
East Village

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful renovated floor through 3 bedroom apartment available in central East Village available for July 1st occupancy. This stunning unit features granite kitchen, marble bath, hardwood floors, exposed brick, a dishwasher, in unit washer and dryer, and a balcony. Located steps from great shopping, dining and nightlife and only a few short blocks to the F and 6 trains and steps to the 1st Avenue bus line.Please call our office at .Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation not an indication of size or layout. Safdie1216

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 343 East 5th Street have any available units?
343 East 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 343 East 5th Street have?
Some of 343 East 5th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 343 East 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
343 East 5th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 343 East 5th Street pet-friendly?
No, 343 East 5th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 343 East 5th Street offer parking?
No, 343 East 5th Street does not offer parking.
Does 343 East 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 343 East 5th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 343 East 5th Street have a pool?
No, 343 East 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 343 East 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 343 East 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 343 East 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 343 East 5th Street has units with dishwashers.
