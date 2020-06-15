343 East 30th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage gym doorman

Large Alcove Studio in IM Pei designed building features 3 large 7-1/2 foot high windows across the living room that let the southern sunlight stream in. Separate kitchen has plenty of counter space, cabinets and a dishwasher. A dressing room with extra closet space leads to the bath.Full service doorman Building features a fabulous internal 2 acre landscaped park, central laundry room, gym and package room.Fairway and NYU Langone Hospital are around the corner, while Trader Joes, Target and Bed Bath and Beyond are just two of blocks away. M15 and M34 buses and 6 train provide easy access to your office and everything Manhattan offers.