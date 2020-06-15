All apartments in New York
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:18 AM

343 East 30th Street

343 East 30th Street · (646) 484-7900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

343 East 30th Street, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 12G · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
doorman
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large Alcove Studio in IM Pei designed building features 3 large 7-1/2 foot high windows across the living room that let the southern sunlight stream in. Separate kitchen has plenty of counter space, cabinets and a dishwasher. A dressing room with extra closet space leads to the bath.Full service doorman Building features a fabulous internal 2 acre landscaped park, central laundry room, gym and package room.Fairway and NYU Langone Hospital are around the corner, while Trader Joes, Target and Bed Bath and Beyond are just two of blocks away. M15 and M34 buses and 6 train provide easy access to your office and everything Manhattan offers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 343 East 30th Street have any available units?
343 East 30th Street has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 343 East 30th Street have?
Some of 343 East 30th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 343 East 30th Street currently offering any rent specials?
343 East 30th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 343 East 30th Street pet-friendly?
No, 343 East 30th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 343 East 30th Street offer parking?
Yes, 343 East 30th Street does offer parking.
Does 343 East 30th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 343 East 30th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 343 East 30th Street have a pool?
No, 343 East 30th Street does not have a pool.
Does 343 East 30th Street have accessible units?
No, 343 East 30th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 343 East 30th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 343 East 30th Street has units with dishwashers.
