Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:42 PM

342 East 19th Street · (212) 683-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

342 East 19th Street, New York, NY 10003
Gramercy Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming two bedroom with new hard wood floors, two skylights, a renovated open kitchen and new bathroom . Both bedrooms are equal in size and can accommodate queen size beds. The apartment faces north overlooking a serene, tree-lined street and gets great light. 342 East 19th Street is well maintained 5 unit rental building conveniently located near Trader Joe, Whole Foods, Union Square Farmers Market, First Avenue L train as well the 4/5/6/N/R/Q subway lines. Sorry pets are not allowed and this is a no smoking building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 342 East 19th Street have any available units?
342 East 19th Street has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 342 East 19th Street currently offering any rent specials?
342 East 19th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 342 East 19th Street pet-friendly?
No, 342 East 19th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 342 East 19th Street offer parking?
No, 342 East 19th Street does not offer parking.
Does 342 East 19th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 342 East 19th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 342 East 19th Street have a pool?
No, 342 East 19th Street does not have a pool.
Does 342 East 19th Street have accessible units?
No, 342 East 19th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 342 East 19th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 342 East 19th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 342 East 19th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 342 East 19th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
