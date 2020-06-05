34 Leonard Street

Amenities

This 2,200sqft 2-bed, 2.5-bath apartment is situated in a 16-unit doorman building marked by high-end finishes and spacious layouts. The living room features high ceilings and 8 oversized windows that bathe the walnut wood floors with natural light. 2A has a Poggenpohl designed kitchen features stainless steel Viking appliances, a Sub-Zero refrigerator, elaborate pantry, and deep drawers. The master suite spans the entire length of the apartment includes an enormous walk-in closet along with an additional large closet for shoes or extra storage. The master bath includes a linen closet along with Oyster Beige limestone floors and walls, 2 sinks, a deep soaking tub, and large shower. The second bedroom includes a similar beige-tiled bathroom and an equally spacious closet. The building was designed by Beyer Blinder Belle and features a meticulously landscaped roof deck that includes a grill, bar, prep area and outdoor shower. Other perks include a doorman, laundry room, gym, additional storage and a climate-controlled wine cellar where each unit is provided a private 300 bottle cabinet. No board approval. Long term renters welcome.