Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:35 PM

34 Leonard Street

34 Leonard Street · (917) 940-0676
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

34 Leonard Street, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-A · Avail. now

$16,500

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
internet access
This 2,200sqft 2-bed, 2.5-bath apartment is situated in a 16-unit doorman building marked by high-end finishes and spacious layouts. The living room features high ceilings and 8 oversized windows that bathe the walnut wood floors with natural light. 2A has a Poggenpohl designed kitchen features stainless steel Viking appliances, a Sub-Zero refrigerator, elaborate pantry, and deep drawers. The master suite spans the entire length of the apartment includes an enormous walk-in closet along with an additional large closet for shoes or extra storage. The master bath includes a linen closet along with Oyster Beige limestone floors and walls, 2 sinks, a deep soaking tub, and large shower. The second bedroom includes a similar beige-tiled bathroom and an equally spacious closet. The building was designed by Beyer Blinder Belle and features a meticulously landscaped roof deck that includes a grill, bar, prep area and outdoor shower. Other perks include a doorman, laundry room, gym, additional storage and a climate-controlled wine cellar where each unit is provided a private 300 bottle cabinet. No board approval. Long term renters welcome.,Furnished Short/Long Term. This 2,200sqft 2-bedroom apartment is situated in a 16-unit doorman building marked by high-end finishes and spacious layouts. Its sprawling living room features high ceilings and 8 oversized windows that bathe the walnut wood floors with natural light. The Poggenpohl designed kitchen features stainless steel Viking appliances, a Sub-Zero refrigerator, elaborate pantry, and deep drawers. The master suite spans the entire length of the apartment includes an enormous walk-in closet along with an additional large closet for shoes or extra storage. The master bath includes a linen closet along with Oyster Beige limestone floors and walls, 2 sinks, a deep soaking tub, and large shower. The second bedroom includes a similar beige-tiled bathroom and an equally spacious closet. This unit comes fully furnished with all housewares, cookware and utilities (cable, tv internet, electric etc.) included in the rent. The building was designed by Beyer Blinder Belle and features a meticulously landscaped roof deck that includes a grill, bar, prep area and outdoor shower. Other perks include a doorman, laundry room, gym, additional storage and a climate-controlled wine cellar where each unit is provided a private cabinet. Rate varies depending on term and actual furnishings differ from what is shown in photos.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Leonard Street have any available units?
34 Leonard Street has a unit available for $16,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 34 Leonard Street have?
Some of 34 Leonard Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Leonard Street currently offering any rent specials?
34 Leonard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Leonard Street pet-friendly?
No, 34 Leonard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 34 Leonard Street offer parking?
No, 34 Leonard Street does not offer parking.
Does 34 Leonard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 Leonard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Leonard Street have a pool?
No, 34 Leonard Street does not have a pool.
Does 34 Leonard Street have accessible units?
No, 34 Leonard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Leonard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 34 Leonard Street does not have units with dishwashers.
