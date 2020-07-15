All apartments in New York
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

332 East 18th Street

332 East 18th Street · (646) 387-6606
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

332 East 18th Street, New York, NY 10003
Gramercy Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 18 · Avail. now

$4,250

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Apartment 18 is a 3 bedroom apartment perfect for shares. This apartment features: hardwood floors, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave, and washer/dryer.

Located in the heart of Gramercy on a beautiful tree lined street, this boutique buildings has 24 units. Walk out your door and find abundant entertainment and cultural venues within just a few blocks. Surrounded by public transportation including the L, N, Q, R, 4, 5, 6 & W trains the building is close to Stuyvesant Park as well as fabulous restaurants and shops. 4th floor walk-up. Available for immediate move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 332 East 18th Street have any available units?
332 East 18th Street has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 332 East 18th Street have?
Some of 332 East 18th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 332 East 18th Street currently offering any rent specials?
332 East 18th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 332 East 18th Street pet-friendly?
No, 332 East 18th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 332 East 18th Street offer parking?
No, 332 East 18th Street does not offer parking.
Does 332 East 18th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 332 East 18th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 332 East 18th Street have a pool?
No, 332 East 18th Street does not have a pool.
Does 332 East 18th Street have accessible units?
No, 332 East 18th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 332 East 18th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 332 East 18th Street has units with dishwashers.
