332 East 18th Street

Apartment 18 is a 3 bedroom apartment perfect for shares. This apartment features: hardwood floors, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave, and washer/dryer.



Located in the heart of Gramercy on a beautiful tree lined street, this boutique buildings has 24 units. Walk out your door and find abundant entertainment and cultural venues within just a few blocks. Surrounded by public transportation including the L, N, Q, R, 4, 5, 6 & W trains the building is close to Stuyvesant Park as well as fabulous restaurants and shops. 4th floor walk-up. Available for immediate move-in.