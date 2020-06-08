330 EAST 39TH STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities concierge doorman

Spectacular 2 Bed 1.5 Bath in Murray Hill *Pvt Patio * 1 Mo Free *Concierge* Doorman** A flawless Murray Hill doorman 2 bedroom apartment is available in a well maintained modern high rise with spectacular city exposures. Very spacious with tons of closet space, upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and a huge breakfast counter. Over sized windows, beautifully appointed marble bathroom and a private balcony for you to enjoy.**Price reflects the net effective rent with a month free on the lease** Call, text, email today to schedule an appointment for a showing or more details.