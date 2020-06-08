All apartments in New York
330 EAST 39TH STREET
330 EAST 39TH STREET

330 East 39th Street · (646) 600-4838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
330 East 39th Street, New York, NY 10016
Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
concierge
doorman
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
Spectacular 2 Bed 1.5 Bath in Murray Hill *Pvt Patio * 1 Mo Free *Concierge* Doorman** A flawless Murray Hill doorman 2 bedroom apartment is available in a well maintained modern high rise with spectacular city exposures. Very spacious with tons of closet space, upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and a huge breakfast counter. Over sized windows, beautifully appointed marble bathroom and a private balcony for you to enjoy.**Price reflects the net effective rent with a month free on the lease** Call, text, email today to schedule an appointment for a showing or more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 EAST 39TH STREET have any available units?
330 EAST 39TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 330 EAST 39TH STREET have?
Some of 330 EAST 39TH STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 EAST 39TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
330 EAST 39TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 EAST 39TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 330 EAST 39TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 330 EAST 39TH STREET offer parking?
No, 330 EAST 39TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 330 EAST 39TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 EAST 39TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 EAST 39TH STREET have a pool?
No, 330 EAST 39TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 330 EAST 39TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 330 EAST 39TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 330 EAST 39TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 EAST 39TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
