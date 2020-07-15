324 West 23rd Street

Amenities

ALL SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. ALL ATTENDEES MUST WEAR A MASK. Welcome home to a fantastic 2BR-2BA apartment in a boutique Condominium building in Chelsea. The apartment features brand new 5' wide plank maple wood floors, a large bright living room with a wall of windows overlooking Chelsea, a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, lots of storage and a dining area with a service entrance, a grand master bedroom (13ftx26ft) with California closets, a private balcony with view of the Empire State Building, a large marble tiled bathroom with a Jacuzzi tub and a separate shower, a 2nd bedroom with California closets, a private balcony and a marble tiled bath. The intimate condominium offers a Superintendent, an elevator, laundry room, a common roof deck and a virtual doorman. The location is next to parks, Chelsea galleries, amazing restaurants and steps away from A,C,E,1,2,F&M subway trains. This is a NO FEE apartment. Brokers CYOF. Pets Welcome on a case by case basis. And No Walls please. Available for 8/1.