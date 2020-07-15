All apartments in New York
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:46 AM

324 West 23rd Street

324 West 23rd Street · (212) 521-5732
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

324 West 23rd Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6A · Avail. now

$5,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
ALL SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. ALL ATTENDEES MUST WEAR A MASK. Welcome home to a fantastic 2BR-2BA apartment in a boutique Condominium building in Chelsea. The apartment features brand new 5' wide plank maple wood floors, a large bright living room with a wall of windows overlooking Chelsea, a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, lots of storage and a dining area with a service entrance, a grand master bedroom (13ftx26ft) with California closets, a private balcony with view of the Empire State Building, a large marble tiled bathroom with a Jacuzzi tub and a separate shower, a 2nd bedroom with California closets, a private balcony and a marble tiled bath. The intimate condominium offers a Superintendent, an elevator, laundry room, a common roof deck and a virtual doorman. The location is next to parks, Chelsea galleries, amazing restaurants and steps away from A,C,E,1,2,F&M subway trains. This is a NO FEE apartment. Brokers CYOF. Pets Welcome on a case by case basis. And No Walls please. Available for 8/1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 West 23rd Street have any available units?
324 West 23rd Street has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 324 West 23rd Street have?
Some of 324 West 23rd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 West 23rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
324 West 23rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 West 23rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 324 West 23rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 324 West 23rd Street offer parking?
No, 324 West 23rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 324 West 23rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 324 West 23rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 West 23rd Street have a pool?
No, 324 West 23rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 324 West 23rd Street have accessible units?
No, 324 West 23rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 324 West 23rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 324 West 23rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
