Amenities

gym internet access

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym internet access

Hello! I am subletting my beautiful walk-up STUDIO (unfurnished) on the Upper east side. The location is very accessible by public transportation (Q, 6 and M15). Needless to say, the UES is bustling with restaurants, bars, fitness studios and grocery stores.



Cost: $2200 (including electricity and internet)

Move-in date: May 4th 2020

Move out date : August 31st 2020

Move-in costs: Security deposit equal to 1 month rent and first month rent

Reason for sublet: Moving to a 1 bedroom apt