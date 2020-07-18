321 Canal Street

Amenities

Imagine living in this beautifully renovated two-bedroom, two-bathroom home that wraps the finest finishes, incredible light, and outdoor space in Old World New York City history.Oversized windows facing north and south invite ample sunshine inside this pristine home featuring a lovely 450-square-foot private terrace surrounded by SoHo views. Gleaming wide-plank floors nod to the carefully chosen new finishes, while painted brick walls reference the home's historic past. The open Scavolini designer kitchen is a masterpiece in both form and function with a Bertazzoni range and microwave, Liebherr refrigerator and Bosch dishwasher. Bedrooms are bright and spacious, and the spa-like bathrooms include gorgeous stone alongside sleek Lacava vanities and Waterworks fittings. Lovely Atemide and Waterworks lighting adds tasteful illumination to every room, while the in-unit Bosch washer-dryer provides coveted convenience.321 and 323 Canal Street were constructed as a row of handsome brick Federal houses with attractive dormer windows in 1821, just one year after infamous Collect Pond was drained and Canal Street was filled and paved. Among the first residents of 321 Canal was Samuel F.B. Morse, the well-known American painter responsible for developing the telegraph and Morse code. Today, 321 and 323 are among only three houses in the row that have retained their original exterior designs, which have been carefully restored to their historic grandeur. Set within the SoHo Cast-Iron Historic District, this phenomenal residence is perfectly position at the intersection of SoHo, Tribeca and Hudson Square. Enjoy world-class dining, shopping and nightlife at every turn while sprawling Hudson River Park provides 550 acres of riverfront open space and recreation nearby. Transportation from this accessible neighborhood couldn't be better with N/Q/R/W, J/Z, 6, A/C/E and 1 trains within minutes. [less]