New York, NY
321 Canal Street
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:54 AM

321 Canal Street

321 Canal Street · (310) 883-8723
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

321 Canal Street, New York, NY 10013
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$6,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
Imagine living in this beautifully renovated two-bedroom, two-bathroom home that wraps the finest finishes, incredible light, and outdoor space in Old World New York City history.Oversized windows facing north and south invite ample sunshine inside this pristine home featuring a lovely 450-square-foot private terrace surrounded by SoHo views. Gleaming wide-plank floors nod to the carefully chosen new finishes, while painted brick walls reference the home's historic past. The open Scavolini designer kitchen is a masterpiece in both form and function with a Bertazzoni range and microwave, Liebherr refrigerator and Bosch dishwasher. Bedrooms are bright and spacious, and the spa-like bathrooms include gorgeous stone alongside sleek Lacava vanities and Waterworks fittings. Lovely Atemide and Waterworks lighting adds tasteful illumination to every room, while the in-unit Bosch washer-dryer provides coveted convenience.321 and 323 Canal Street were constructed as a row of handsome brick Federal houses with attractive dormer windows in 1821, just one year after infamous Collect Pond was drained and Canal Street was filled and paved. Among the first residents of 321 Canal was Samuel F.B. Morse, the well-known American painter responsible for developing the telegraph and Morse code. Today, 321 and 323 are among only three houses in the row that have retained their original exterior designs, which have been carefully restored to their historic grandeur. Set within the SoHo Cast-Iron Historic District, this phenomenal residence is perfectly position at the intersection of SoHo, Tribeca and Hudson Square. Enjoy world-class dining, shopping and nightlife at every turn while sprawling Hudson River Park provides 550 acres of riverfront open space and recreation nearby. Transportation from this accessible neighborhood couldn't be better with N/Q/R/W, J/Z, 6, A/C/E and 1 trains within minutes. [less]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 Canal Street have any available units?
321 Canal Street has a unit available for $6,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 321 Canal Street have?
Some of 321 Canal Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 Canal Street currently offering any rent specials?
321 Canal Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 Canal Street pet-friendly?
No, 321 Canal Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 321 Canal Street offer parking?
No, 321 Canal Street does not offer parking.
Does 321 Canal Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 321 Canal Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 Canal Street have a pool?
No, 321 Canal Street does not have a pool.
Does 321 Canal Street have accessible units?
No, 321 Canal Street does not have accessible units.
Does 321 Canal Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 321 Canal Street has units with dishwashers.
