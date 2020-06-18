All apartments in New York
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

312 Prospect Ave 2R

312 Prospect Ave · No Longer Available
Location

312 Prospect Ave, New York, NY 11215
Park Slope

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HUGE 2 BED IN PARK SLOPE!!! - Property Id: 283982

Unit Description
This fabulous 2 bed/1 bath apartment has just undergone a partial renovation. Hardwood flooring, exposed brick, and french doors. The bedrooms are nice sizes with good closet space and sound proof windows. Windows face the front and back of the apartment providing nice views and lots of light. Pet friendly walk-up is conveniently located just two blocks from the train, 9 minutes from Prospect Park and in close proximity to supermarkets, shops, and restaurants in Park Slope. Heat and hot water included. Finally, Welcome Home!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283982
Property Id 283982

(RLNE5792910)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 Prospect Ave 2R have any available units?
312 Prospect Ave 2R doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 312 Prospect Ave 2R have?
Some of 312 Prospect Ave 2R's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 Prospect Ave 2R currently offering any rent specials?
312 Prospect Ave 2R isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 Prospect Ave 2R pet-friendly?
Yes, 312 Prospect Ave 2R is pet friendly.
Does 312 Prospect Ave 2R offer parking?
No, 312 Prospect Ave 2R does not offer parking.
Does 312 Prospect Ave 2R have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 Prospect Ave 2R does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 Prospect Ave 2R have a pool?
No, 312 Prospect Ave 2R does not have a pool.
Does 312 Prospect Ave 2R have accessible units?
No, 312 Prospect Ave 2R does not have accessible units.
Does 312 Prospect Ave 2R have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 Prospect Ave 2R does not have units with dishwashers.
