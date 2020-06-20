3117 Broadway

Amenities

Broadway between West 122 & La Salle - short walk to Columbia and all local Universities.Situated in the heart of the Columbia area only blocks from Riverside Park this light filled, quiet two bedroom prewar classic boasts 9ft ceilings and generously sized rooms. It's large bright windows, elegant wood ceiling fans, hardwood floors and prewar wainscoting details all add old world charm to this unique space. This well laid out two bedroom is easily convertible to three bedrooms with the kitchen and bath accessible directly from each room. All bedrooms can fit a queen or king sized bed. This building is clean and secure and pet friendly. It features a beautiful marble entryway, elevator, laundry room, gym access for a monthly fee, bike room and live in Super.Just blocks from Columbia, Barnard, Jewish Theological Seminary and Manhattan School of Music. Close to the #1/A/B/C and D trains as well as the local bus route. Fairways, vibrant new restaurants, cafes and the local farmer's market are all in the vicinity.For outdoor enthusiasts Riverside Park, the bike paths of Hudson River Park and the Harlem River Piers are all in close proximity.Guarantors accepted, International Students welcome SoveRE76548