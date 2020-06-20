All apartments in New York
3117 Broadway
3117 Broadway

3117 Broadway · (347) 871-4578
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3117 Broadway, New York, NY 10027
Morningside Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
Broadway between West 122 & La Salle - short walk to Columbia and all local Universities.Situated in the heart of the Columbia area only blocks from Riverside Park this light filled, quiet two bedroom prewar classic boasts 9ft ceilings and generously sized rooms. It's large bright windows, elegant wood ceiling fans, hardwood floors and prewar wainscoting details all add old world charm to this unique space. This well laid out two bedroom is easily convertible to three bedrooms with the kitchen and bath accessible directly from each room. All bedrooms can fit a queen or king sized bed. This building is clean and secure and pet friendly. It features a beautiful marble entryway, elevator, laundry room, gym access for a monthly fee, bike room and live in Super.Just blocks from Columbia, Barnard, Jewish Theological Seminary and Manhattan School of Music. Close to the #1/A/B/C and D trains as well as the local bus route. Fairways, vibrant new restaurants, cafes and the local farmer's market are all in the vicinity.For outdoor enthusiasts Riverside Park, the bike paths of Hudson River Park and the Harlem River Piers are all in close proximity.Guarantors accepted, International Students welcome SoveRE76548

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3117 Broadway have any available units?
3117 Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 3117 Broadway have?
Some of 3117 Broadway's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3117 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
3117 Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3117 Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, 3117 Broadway is pet friendly.
Does 3117 Broadway offer parking?
No, 3117 Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 3117 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3117 Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3117 Broadway have a pool?
No, 3117 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 3117 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 3117 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 3117 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 3117 Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
