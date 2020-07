Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel

- R E N O V A T E D Large ( 1 ) One bedroom Unit Located in the heart of Mid-Town East (E 61st). N O - F E E - Large size room. Queen bed & Furniture. - Common Area. - Lots of natural light. - Full Granite Kitchen Stainless Steel Appliances. - Marble bath. - Manhattan style High ceilings and Hardwood floors. N O - F E E If interested Call, Text or Email us to schedule a viewing, We do also have other similar units available throughout NYC. Just inquire and we will help find you the perfect home.