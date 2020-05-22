All apartments in New York
311 Church Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:07 PM

311 Church Street

311 Church Street · (415) 218-0151
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

311 Church Street, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4-FLR · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Video walkthrough of the entire apartment available upon request

Welcome to your full-floor, massive, renovated 3 / convertible 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom Tribeca loft complete with in-unit laundry in a low density boutique building featuring one unit per floor.

Apartment Features:

- A sprawling living room perfect for entertaining guests with a formal dining area and soaring 12' ceilings.

- Three king sized and luminous bedrooms with abundant closet space, and two bathrooms designed with elegant European fixtures and tasteful marble finishes.

- Currently configured with a large 4th bedroom with a window and closet. (see video)

- A renovated kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances including a wine cooler, dishwasher, and top-of-the-line finishes throughout.

- Full sized Washer and Dryer in-unit.

Building Features:

- An unbeatable location on the cusp of TriBeCa and SoHo.

- Enjoy easy access to transportation and the city's best restaurants, cafs, bars, shops, galleries, and boutique gyms

- Responsive and reliable management, and a very simple and quick application and approval process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 Church Street have any available units?
311 Church Street has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 311 Church Street have?
Some of 311 Church Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 Church Street currently offering any rent specials?
311 Church Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 Church Street pet-friendly?
No, 311 Church Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 311 Church Street offer parking?
No, 311 Church Street does not offer parking.
Does 311 Church Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 311 Church Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 Church Street have a pool?
No, 311 Church Street does not have a pool.
Does 311 Church Street have accessible units?
No, 311 Church Street does not have accessible units.
Does 311 Church Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 311 Church Street has units with dishwashers.
