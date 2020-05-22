311 Church Street

Amenities
Video walkthrough of the entire apartment available upon request
Welcome to your full-floor, massive, renovated 3 / convertible 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom Tribeca loft complete with in-unit laundry in a low density boutique building featuring one unit per floor.
Apartment Features:
- A sprawling living room perfect for entertaining guests with a formal dining area and soaring 12' ceilings.
- Three king sized and luminous bedrooms with abundant closet space, and two bathrooms designed with elegant European fixtures and tasteful marble finishes.
- Currently configured with a large 4th bedroom with a window and closet. (see video)
- A renovated kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances including a wine cooler, dishwasher, and top-of-the-line finishes throughout.
- Full sized Washer and Dryer in-unit.
Building Features:
- An unbeatable location on the cusp of TriBeCa and SoHo.
- Enjoy easy access to transportation and the city's best restaurants, cafs, bars, shops, galleries, and boutique gyms
- Responsive and reliable management, and a very simple and quick application and approval process.