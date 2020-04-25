All apartments in New York
310 East 44st

310 E 44th St · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

310 E 44th St, New York, NY 10017
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

walk in closets
elevator
doorman
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
No FEE, HUGE 2 BR and 2 bathroom Fully Walk in closets Wood burning fire place. Tons of extra closets. Perfect for families and couples.
This beautiful apartment is located on midtown East Side. Great restaurants and bars in the neighborhood. Peace and Quiet during the nights bc its on a higher floor. There are windows throughout the apartment, so there is always plenty of natural light.

The lovely spacious gorgeous, specious, 16 ft ceilings apt with a real working fire place thats just steps from the UN. Great kitchen with all the amenities. Doorman and elevator building.

This apartment is in the center of the city. The UN is across the street. Grand central is 3 blocks away. This is a doorman elevator building.

The apartment is in a great location, two blocks from grand central station and the M15 and Hampton jitney across the street.. accessible to everything.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 East 44st have any available units?
310 East 44st has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 East 44st have?
Some of 310 East 44st's amenities include walk in closets, elevator, and doorman. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 East 44st currently offering any rent specials?
310 East 44st isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 East 44st pet-friendly?
No, 310 East 44st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 310 East 44st offer parking?
No, 310 East 44st does not offer parking.
Does 310 East 44st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 East 44st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 East 44st have a pool?
No, 310 East 44st does not have a pool.
Does 310 East 44st have accessible units?
No, 310 East 44st does not have accessible units.
Does 310 East 44st have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 East 44st does not have units with dishwashers.
