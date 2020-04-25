310 East 44st

Amenities

No FEE, HUGE 2 BR and 2 bathroom Fully Walk in closets Wood burning fire place. Tons of extra closets. Perfect for families and couples.

This beautiful apartment is located on midtown East Side. Great restaurants and bars in the neighborhood. Peace and Quiet during the nights bc its on a higher floor. There are windows throughout the apartment, so there is always plenty of natural light.



The lovely spacious gorgeous, specious, 16 ft ceilings apt with a real working fire place thats just steps from the UN. Great kitchen with all the amenities. Doorman and elevator building.



This apartment is in the center of the city. The UN is across the street. Grand central is 3 blocks away. This is a doorman elevator building.



The apartment is in a great location, two blocks from grand central station and the M15 and Hampton jitney across the street.. accessible to everything.