31 West 84th Street

Perched above a vibrant tree-lined street, and steps away from Central Park you'll find apartment 3; a beautiful 4-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom duplex in a well maintained Upper West Side brownstone. Upon entering, you are met with a large living room accented by exposed brick and a wood-burning fireplace perfect for entertaining guests. The oversized kitchen features an abundance of counter space, plenty of cabinets, and a dishwasher that combine to make cooking a true joy. A large dining room wrapped in elegant wainscoting and crown molding sits right off of the kitchen just before the private outdoor space. The outdoor terrace is both private and peaceful and making it the perfect place to enjoy a morning coffee or book.



Natural light is abundant throughout the home with newly installed windows receiving warm and inviting light from the North and South, while a skylight draws you up the stairs to the second floor.



Moving up to the second floor you will find 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths including the master en suite, boasting a large tumbled marble shower with a built-in marble bench. Storage is not in short supply throughout the home as built-in cabinets and bookcases plus his-and-her closets provide generous storage space.



Adjacent to Central Park, as a resident of 31 W 84th St, you'll enjoy access to the incredible shopping, restaurants, and entertainment of the Upper West Side. Transportation is close at hand with the B/C, 1/2/3 subway lines all a short walk away.