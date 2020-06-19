All apartments in New York
Find more places like 31 West 84th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
31 West 84th Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:51 PM

31 West 84th Street

31 West 84th Street · (212) 729-5712 ext. 122
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

31 West 84th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$10,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
------------------------------Also available Furnished------------------------------

Perched above a vibrant tree-lined street, and steps away from Central Park you'll find apartment 3; a beautiful 4-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom duplex in a well maintained Upper West Side brownstone. Upon entering, you are met with a large living room accented by exposed brick and a wood-burning fireplace perfect for entertaining guests. The oversized kitchen features an abundance of counter space, plenty of cabinets, and a dishwasher that combine to make cooking a true joy. A large dining room wrapped in elegant wainscoting and crown molding sits right off of the kitchen just before the private outdoor space. The outdoor terrace is both private and peaceful and making it the perfect place to enjoy a morning coffee or book.

Natural light is abundant throughout the home with newly installed windows receiving warm and inviting light from the North and South, while a skylight draws you up the stairs to the second floor.

Moving up to the second floor you will find 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths including the master en suite, boasting a large tumbled marble shower with a built-in marble bench. Storage is not in short supply throughout the home as built-in cabinets and bookcases plus his-and-her closets provide generous storage space.

Adjacent to Central Park, as a resident of 31 W 84th St, you'll enjoy access to the incredible shopping, restaurants, and entertainment of the Upper West Side. Transportation is close at hand with the B/C, 1/2/3 subway lines all a short walk away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 West 84th Street have any available units?
31 West 84th Street has a unit available for $10,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 31 West 84th Street have?
Some of 31 West 84th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 West 84th Street currently offering any rent specials?
31 West 84th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 West 84th Street pet-friendly?
No, 31 West 84th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 31 West 84th Street offer parking?
No, 31 West 84th Street does not offer parking.
Does 31 West 84th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 West 84th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 West 84th Street have a pool?
No, 31 West 84th Street does not have a pool.
Does 31 West 84th Street have accessible units?
No, 31 West 84th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 31 West 84th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 West 84th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 31 West 84th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Melar
250 West 93rd Street
New York, NY 10025
One Columbus Place
1 Columbus Avenue
New York, NY 10019
445
445 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street
New York, NY 10031
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10032
Instrata at Mercedes House
550 W 54th St
New York, NY 10023
19 W 69TH ST.
19 West 69th Street
New York, NY 10023
21 West Street
21 West St
New York, NY 10014

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity