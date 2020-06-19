All apartments in New York
Find more places like 309 East 61st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
309 East 61st Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:18 AM

309 East 61st Street

309 East 61st Street · (212) 000-0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

309 East 61st Street, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 10 · Avail. now

$2,475

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
Nice big 1BR lease break, avail. through 8/31 or you can renew!Video available. https://youtu.be/k0l2Ni_IancDouble closet in BR, additional closet in front. Renovated kitchen features dishwasher, microwave, clean contemporary cabinets, stainless appliances. Updated and freshly painted bath, marble sets off the luxurious rainfall shower head. Bedroom fits a king, double-wide closet keeps your clothes easy to find, built-in shelves for shoes, books, electronic gear, display items, even your arts and craft projects. This location makes getting around a breeze, the area is transportation hub. Multiple subways take you to Midtown offices, ideal to get to Bryant Park, the Village. F train, N,W,R, 4,5,6 are all right there.Very quick trip by foot to NY Presbyterian, Sloan-Kettering, the Hospital for Special Surgery, Cornell Medical and many medical offices. Shopping right around the corner includes boutiques, shoe stores, Home Depot, the area is a leading destination for home decoration and antiques. You will find a exceptional variety of food, along with supermarkets, bars, and services. A large branch of Equinox fitness is right down the street. Easy stroll to Central Park or head over to the trails along the river and take a run or ride uptown.Co-broker friendly! Get hooked up with this no-drama, budget- friendly, problem-solving home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 East 61st Street have any available units?
309 East 61st Street has a unit available for $2,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 East 61st Street have?
Some of 309 East 61st Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 East 61st Street currently offering any rent specials?
309 East 61st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 East 61st Street pet-friendly?
No, 309 East 61st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 309 East 61st Street offer parking?
No, 309 East 61st Street does not offer parking.
Does 309 East 61st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 East 61st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 East 61st Street have a pool?
No, 309 East 61st Street does not have a pool.
Does 309 East 61st Street have accessible units?
No, 309 East 61st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 309 East 61st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 East 61st Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 309 East 61st Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10032
James Marquis
101 West 90th Street
New York, NY 10024
Instrata at Mercedes House
550 W 54th St
New York, NY 10023
800 Sixth
800 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Riverbank
560 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
Avalon Clinton
515 W 52nd St
New York, NY 10019
Park Towers South
315 W 57th St
New York, NY 10019
Mantena Apartments
431 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity