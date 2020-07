Amenities

granite counters recently renovated walk in closets coffee bar

Location Location Location !Amazing studio apt located on 69 street !fully renovated kitchen with plenty of natural light !Queen size bedroom with a walk in closet .Granite kitchen. Marble bath .The apt located less than a minute from the Q train on 59 street ; restaurants, coffee shops and grocery stores are any corner ! For additional info or to see this apartment please contact :Omer@AlphaNYC.com