308 East 72nd Street

NEW! NO BROKERS FEE. LUXURY UES BOUTIQUE CONDO. AVAILABLE JULY 2020CLICK ON VIRTUAL TOUR VIDEO:https://youtu.be/XEB-BfxyfD8Bright, NORTH facing 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath residence at the most sought-out Knickerbocker Luxury Condominium.This 1430 square feet Residence is outfitted with a gracious and welcoming marble foyer with 9' feet hi-ceilings that opens up into a spacious north facing living and dining room. Apartment comes with large picture windows, classic moldings, a/c units in each room and a plethora of closets throughout the whole apartment. There are 2 generous sized bedrooms with en-suite MARBLE baths and an additional powder-room. DISHWASHER, WASHER/DRYER in unit. The Knickerbocker is a magnificent white-glove, full service boutique condominium, with 24-hour concierge in the heart of the Upper East Side, LIVE-IN superintendent and 24 hour handyman. Building offers unique, DAILY complimentary BREAKFAST (bagels, baked goods, yogurt and fruits) with coffee and high tea in its elegant wood paneled library/landscaped garden. Both the Library and the adjoining outdoor patio can be reserved for events and parties. The Knickerbocker building has a state-of-the-art FITNESS CENTER, as well as a bright PLAYROOM on the second floor which are true extensions of your home. A stone away from the Q and 6 subway train line, buses, supermarkets and top rated restaurants. BROKERS PLEASE CYOF.