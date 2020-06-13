All apartments in New York
Find more places like 308 East 72nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
308 East 72nd Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:34 AM

308 East 72nd Street

308 East 72nd Street · (631) 848-8101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

308 East 72nd Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12C · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
air conditioning
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
doorman
gym
NEW! NO BROKERS FEE. LUXURY UES BOUTIQUE CONDO. AVAILABLE JULY 2020CLICK ON VIRTUAL TOUR VIDEO:https://youtu.be/XEB-BfxyfD8Bright, NORTH facing 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath residence at the most sought-out Knickerbocker Luxury Condominium.This 1430 square feet Residence is outfitted with a gracious and welcoming marble foyer with 9' feet hi-ceilings that opens up into a spacious north facing living and dining room. Apartment comes with large picture windows, classic moldings, a/c units in each room and a plethora of closets throughout the whole apartment. There are 2 generous sized bedrooms with en-suite MARBLE baths and an additional powder-room. DISHWASHER, WASHER/DRYER in unit. The Knickerbocker is a magnificent white-glove, full service boutique condominium, with 24-hour concierge in the heart of the Upper East Side, LIVE-IN superintendent and 24 hour handyman. Building offers unique, DAILY complimentary BREAKFAST (bagels, baked goods, yogurt and fruits) with coffee and high tea in its elegant wood paneled library/landscaped garden. Both the Library and the adjoining outdoor patio can be reserved for events and parties. The Knickerbocker building has a state-of-the-art FITNESS CENTER, as well as a bright PLAYROOM on the second floor which are true extensions of your home. A stone away from the Q and 6 subway train line, buses, supermarkets and top rated restaurants. BROKERS PLEASE CYOF.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 East 72nd Street have any available units?
308 East 72nd Street has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 308 East 72nd Street have?
Some of 308 East 72nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 East 72nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
308 East 72nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 East 72nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 308 East 72nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 308 East 72nd Street offer parking?
No, 308 East 72nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 308 East 72nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 308 East 72nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 East 72nd Street have a pool?
No, 308 East 72nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 308 East 72nd Street have accessible units?
No, 308 East 72nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 308 East 72nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 308 East 72nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 308 East 72nd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Olivia
315 W 33rd St
New York, NY 10001
Eugene
435 West 31st Street
New York, NY 10001
One Columbus Place
1 Columbus Avenue
New York, NY 10019
Parc Cameron
41 W 86th St
New York, NY 10024
Instrata at Mercedes House
550 W 54th St
New York, NY 10023
The Sagamore
189 W 89th St
New York, NY 10024
The Dylan
309 5th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Avalon Clinton
515 W 52nd St
New York, NY 10019

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity