Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities concierge doorman on-site laundry parking garage lobby

This newly renovated one-bedroom home offers the perfect combination of warmth and elegance with its modern interior and abundance of south-facing sunlight.



Upon entering this loft-like home, you are greeted by a gracious foyer with custom built-in closets that leads to the open living and dining room. Here you will find new hardwood floors, white brick detailing with plenty of space for entertaining, and a separate dining area. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, granite countertops, and tiled backsplash.



Next to the spacious living area lies the bedroom and bathroom. The hallway leading to the bathroom is outfitted with built-in closets and additional storage. The bathroom has been completely gut-renovated and is wrapped in marble.



Sorry, no pets for subtenants and no flex walls.



Residents at 305 East 24th Street enjoy a host of amenities which include a 24/7 doorman, Resident Manager, on-site building management room, concierge, newly renovated laundry room, package system, and on-site parking with direct access from the building's lobby.