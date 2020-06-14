All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

305 East 24th Street

305 East 24th Street · (917) 400-4404
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

305 East 24th Street, New York, NY 10010
Kips Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2U · Avail. now

$3,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
garage
lobby
This newly renovated one-bedroom home offers the perfect combination of warmth and elegance with its modern interior and abundance of south-facing sunlight.

Upon entering this loft-like home, you are greeted by a gracious foyer with custom built-in closets that leads to the open living and dining room. Here you will find new hardwood floors, white brick detailing with plenty of space for entertaining, and a separate dining area. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, granite countertops, and tiled backsplash.

Next to the spacious living area lies the bedroom and bathroom. The hallway leading to the bathroom is outfitted with built-in closets and additional storage. The bathroom has been completely gut-renovated and is wrapped in marble.

Sorry, no pets for subtenants and no flex walls.

Residents at 305 East 24th Street enjoy a host of amenities which include a 24/7 doorman, Resident Manager, on-site building management room, concierge, newly renovated laundry room, package system, and on-site parking with direct access from the building's lobby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 East 24th Street have any available units?
305 East 24th Street has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 East 24th Street have?
Some of 305 East 24th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 East 24th Street currently offering any rent specials?
305 East 24th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 East 24th Street pet-friendly?
No, 305 East 24th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 305 East 24th Street offer parking?
Yes, 305 East 24th Street does offer parking.
Does 305 East 24th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 East 24th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 East 24th Street have a pool?
No, 305 East 24th Street does not have a pool.
Does 305 East 24th Street have accessible units?
No, 305 East 24th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 305 East 24th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 East 24th Street has units with dishwashers.
