304 West 107th Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel fireplace bike storage

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bike storage

Absolutely gorgeous huge studio. Facing north on the third floor. Very bright very quiet apartment. Apartment has a beautiful tiled decorative fireplace. Very high ceilings and newly done hardwood floors. Plenty of closet space and overhead storage as wellKitchen has all granite everything and stainless steel appliances. Big Tiled Bathroom and brand new vanity and sinkOne of the best blocks on UWS. Beautiful tree lined street and & steps to Riverside Park. Private security everyday at dusk. It is only 5 to 10 minute walk to the university. Within the area is St. John's the divine, Columbia University, Barnard College, Manhattan School of Music, Central Park, Riverside Park, fine restaurants, cafes, outside eateries, trendy bars, and specialty stores. Transportation is very good with subway line on 103rd St. and 110th St. stations (1/b/c) on Broadway/Central Park West and bus stations. SoveRE66330