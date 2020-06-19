All apartments in New York
304 West 107th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:02 AM

304 West 107th Street

304 West 107th Street · (917) 709-1491
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

304 West 107th Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
bike storage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bike storage
Absolutely gorgeous huge studio. Facing north on the third floor. Very bright very quiet apartment. Apartment has a beautiful tiled decorative fireplace. Very high ceilings and newly done hardwood floors. Plenty of closet space and overhead storage as wellKitchen has all granite everything and stainless steel appliances. Big Tiled Bathroom and brand new vanity and sinkOne of the best blocks on UWS. Beautiful tree lined street and & steps to Riverside Park. Private security everyday at dusk. It is only 5 to 10 minute walk to the university. Within the area is St. John's the divine, Columbia University, Barnard College, Manhattan School of Music, Central Park, Riverside Park, fine restaurants, cafes, outside eateries, trendy bars, and specialty stores. Transportation is very good with subway line on 103rd St. and 110th St. stations (1/b/c) on Broadway/Central Park West and bus stations. SoveRE66330

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 West 107th Street have any available units?
304 West 107th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 304 West 107th Street have?
Some of 304 West 107th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 West 107th Street currently offering any rent specials?
304 West 107th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 West 107th Street pet-friendly?
No, 304 West 107th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 304 West 107th Street offer parking?
No, 304 West 107th Street does not offer parking.
Does 304 West 107th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 West 107th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 West 107th Street have a pool?
No, 304 West 107th Street does not have a pool.
Does 304 West 107th Street have accessible units?
No, 304 West 107th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 304 West 107th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 304 West 107th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
