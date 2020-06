Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets elevator extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator

TRUE LOFT IN FLATIRON This unique very quiet sprawling residence is close to 1000 sq.ft. and features 14' TIN ceilings; over sized windows; walk-in closet; W/D in the apartment; large open tiled kitchen with a Dishwasher; walk-in built-in closet and an extra storage space. The living room is about 25x25. A stand-up sleeping LOFT is currently set up as a separate Queen size bedroom with an additional storage. This very well kept LOFT Elevator building with Laundry has a live-in super. Pets are allowed case by case. Please email for an exclusive showing. Lander1038