303 Greenwich Street

Amenities

Sun-drenched and fully renovated, this sophisticated Junior-One bedroom facing West with River views has a pass-through kitchen with bar seating, hardwood floors, and spacious closet space.



Building amenities include: 24 Hour Doorman, Roof Deck, Courtyard, Central Laundry, Bike Room, Storage and Live in Super. This prime location is right across the street from Washington Market Park and close to subways, Whole Foods, Hudson River Park, and all the conveniences that TriBeCa has to offer!



