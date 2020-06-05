All apartments in New York
303 Greenwich Street

303 Greenwich Street · (212) 252-8772
Location

303 Greenwich Street, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 8-C · Avail. now

$3,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
doorman
bike storage
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
doorman
bike storage
Sun-drenched and fully renovated, this sophisticated Junior-One bedroom facing West with River views has a pass-through kitchen with bar seating, hardwood floors, and spacious closet space.

Building amenities include: 24 Hour Doorman, Roof Deck, Courtyard, Central Laundry, Bike Room, Storage and Live in Super. This prime location is right across the street from Washington Market Park and close to subways, Whole Foods, Hudson River Park, and all the conveniences that TriBeCa has to offer!,Sun-drenched and fully renovated, this sophisticated Junior-One bedroom facing West with River views has a pass-through kitchen with bar seating, hardwood floors, and spacious closet space. The prime location is right across the street from Washington Market Park and has Macaron Cafe occupying the ground floor.

Building amenities include: 24 Hour Doorman, Roof Deck, Courtyard, Central Laundry, Bike Room, Storage and Live in Super. Located steps from all major subways, Whole Foods, Hudson River Park, and all the conveniences that TriBeCa has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 Greenwich Street have any available units?
303 Greenwich Street has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 303 Greenwich Street have?
Some of 303 Greenwich Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 Greenwich Street currently offering any rent specials?
303 Greenwich Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 Greenwich Street pet-friendly?
No, 303 Greenwich Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 303 Greenwich Street offer parking?
No, 303 Greenwich Street does not offer parking.
Does 303 Greenwich Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 Greenwich Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 Greenwich Street have a pool?
No, 303 Greenwich Street does not have a pool.
Does 303 Greenwich Street have accessible units?
No, 303 Greenwich Street does not have accessible units.
Does 303 Greenwich Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 303 Greenwich Street does not have units with dishwashers.
