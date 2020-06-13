All apartments in New York
Find more places like 301 East 61st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
301 East 61st Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

301 East 61st Street

301 East 61st Street · (212) 381-2447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

301 East 61st Street, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 15B · Avail. now

$9,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
gym
bike storage
lobby
No Fee Rental in New Condo. The Clare, located at the nexus of Midtown and the Upper East Side, provides both elegant shelter from the city and glorious views of the hustle and bustle outside. That duality is the foundation of The Clare's universal appeal.

This extraordinary 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Duplex, spanning more than 1400 square feet, features walls of floor-to-ceiling windows, heated 7-inch wide white oak flooring, multi-zone heating and cooling systems, and LED lighting throughout. The finishes and color palette blend seamlessly with each other and the wide swath of visible sky.

A sleek open kitchen comes equipped with a full range of Miele appliances, framed by custom Poggenpohl cabinetry and quartz-topped counters. A floating island provides the kitchen's perfect, and practical, centerpiece.The master bedroom is a retreat within a retreat. Equipped with ample closet space and en-suite bath, the oversized windows add a sense of space to this lap of luxury.

The master bathroom is outfitted with Carrara Blanco-style marble floors and marble wall tiles by Porcelanosa. A Kohler soaking tub and open shower with a modesty partition in frosted glass are serene counterpoints to the extra-large gray quartz countertop with double sink, custom white matte lacquered vanities, generous medicine cabinet, and Watermark features.

This apartment also comes with dishwasher, garbage disposal, and clothes washer and vent-less dryer.

The Clare's full floor of amenities, perched 13 stories high with 12-foot floor-to-ceiling windows, includes a fitness center and wellness studio; a spacious lounge with a dining room, living room, entertainment center, and pantry, outfitted in walnut and stainless steel; and an 800-square-foot landscaped terrace. The views are beyond magnificent, with city views towards Central Park, the Roosevelt Island Tram, the 59th Street Bridge, and Downtown.

The Clare has been brought to life by Manuel Glas Architects, known for their intelligent use of space and innovative, modern compositions. New Yorkers passing by cannot help but be moved by the magnificent light that reflects off a faade of panels by Porcelanosa, natural Indian limestone, and glass.

There is a full floor of amenities includes a fitness center and wellness studio perfectly suited for rejuvenation. A spacious lounge with a dining room, living room, entertainment center and pantry, outfitted in walnut and stainless steel, sets an ideal stage for any host. Enjoy the landscaped terrace crafted from Porcelanosa pavers and aluminum accents. These conveniences are surpassed only by expansive city views towards Central Park, the Roosevelt Island Tram, the 59th Street Bridge and Downtown.

Services at The Clare include a 24-hour attended lobby, an on-site resident building manager, cold and package storage and a bicycle room. Immediate Occupancy

The complete offering terms are in an offering plan available from sponsor File No. CD15-0274. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 East 61st Street have any available units?
301 East 61st Street has a unit available for $9,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 East 61st Street have?
Some of 301 East 61st Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 East 61st Street currently offering any rent specials?
301 East 61st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 East 61st Street pet-friendly?
No, 301 East 61st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 301 East 61st Street offer parking?
No, 301 East 61st Street does not offer parking.
Does 301 East 61st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 East 61st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 East 61st Street have a pool?
No, 301 East 61st Street does not have a pool.
Does 301 East 61st Street have accessible units?
No, 301 East 61st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 301 East 61st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 East 61st Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 301 East 61st Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10016
Gateway
389 South End Avenue
New York, NY 10280
South Park Tower
124 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St
New York, NY 10010
600 Washington
600 Washington St
New York, NY 10014
88 Leonard
88 Leonard Street
New York, NY 10013
Sutton Marquis
417 East 57th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity