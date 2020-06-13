301 East 61st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse doorman gym bike storage lobby

No Fee Rental in New Condo. The Clare, located at the nexus of Midtown and the Upper East Side, provides both elegant shelter from the city and glorious views of the hustle and bustle outside. That duality is the foundation of The Clare's universal appeal.



This extraordinary 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Duplex, spanning more than 1400 square feet, features walls of floor-to-ceiling windows, heated 7-inch wide white oak flooring, multi-zone heating and cooling systems, and LED lighting throughout. The finishes and color palette blend seamlessly with each other and the wide swath of visible sky.



A sleek open kitchen comes equipped with a full range of Miele appliances, framed by custom Poggenpohl cabinetry and quartz-topped counters. A floating island provides the kitchen's perfect, and practical, centerpiece.The master bedroom is a retreat within a retreat. Equipped with ample closet space and en-suite bath, the oversized windows add a sense of space to this lap of luxury.



The master bathroom is outfitted with Carrara Blanco-style marble floors and marble wall tiles by Porcelanosa. A Kohler soaking tub and open shower with a modesty partition in frosted glass are serene counterpoints to the extra-large gray quartz countertop with double sink, custom white matte lacquered vanities, generous medicine cabinet, and Watermark features.



This apartment also comes with dishwasher, garbage disposal, and clothes washer and vent-less dryer.



The Clare's full floor of amenities, perched 13 stories high with 12-foot floor-to-ceiling windows, includes a fitness center and wellness studio; a spacious lounge with a dining room, living room, entertainment center, and pantry, outfitted in walnut and stainless steel; and an 800-square-foot landscaped terrace. The views are beyond magnificent, with city views towards Central Park, the Roosevelt Island Tram, the 59th Street Bridge, and Downtown.



The Clare has been brought to life by Manuel Glas Architects, known for their intelligent use of space and innovative, modern compositions. New Yorkers passing by cannot help but be moved by the magnificent light that reflects off a faade of panels by Porcelanosa, natural Indian limestone, and glass.



There is a full floor of amenities includes a fitness center and wellness studio perfectly suited for rejuvenation. A spacious lounge with a dining room, living room, entertainment center and pantry, outfitted in walnut and stainless steel, sets an ideal stage for any host. Enjoy the landscaped terrace crafted from Porcelanosa pavers and aluminum accents. These conveniences are surpassed only by expansive city views towards Central Park, the Roosevelt Island Tram, the 59th Street Bridge and Downtown.



Services at The Clare include a 24-hour attended lobby, an on-site resident building manager, cold and package storage and a bicycle room. Immediate Occupancy



The complete offering terms are in an offering plan available from sponsor File No. CD15-0274. Equal Housing Opportunity.