300 West 14th Street

Featuring stunning southern light and private outdoor space, this expansive two-bedroom, one bathroom duplex is the perfect West Village haven.



A soaring wall of southern windows will take your breath away the moment you enter this special home. Just outside, the wide balcony sets the stage for morning coffee or after-dinner drinks. Inside, the roomy proportions accommodate sunny living and dining areas surrounded by industrial chic concrete floors, 18-foot-ceilings and original stainless steel accents. The open kitchen features stainless steel cabinetry and top-notch appliances while the gorgeous full bathroom boasts gleaming black tile and a glass-enclosed tub/shower.



A bold steel staircase leads to the expansive and flexible upper level, where you'll find windows facing north and south. Enjoy plenty of room for a media room and home office, flanked by large master and secondary bedrooms, each with roomy closets.



300 West 14th is a New York City landmark known as the Manufacturers Hanover Trust Company Building. Converted to condominium use in 2000, the 1906 structure boasts a stately neo-classical design with Beaux-Arts elements, 11 unique duplex residences and an attended lobby where the original bank vault is still visible.



Surrounded by Chelsea, the Meatpacking District and Greenwich Village, this home offers a front-row ticket to fantastic shopping, dining and nightlife, including Chelsea Market and the Gansevoort Market food hall just blocks away. The High Line and 500-acre Hudson River Park deliver glorious outdoor space and recreation, and transportation is effortless with A/C/E and L lines literally outside your door and 1/2/3, F/M and PATH trains all nearby.



? Please note that the living room and master bedroom photos have been virtually staged. Actual photos of the furniture can be emailed upon request.,ATTENTION AUTHENTIC LOFT ENTHUSIASTS: Available furnished or unfurnished, this is an extremely rare opportunity to live in the iconic Beaux-Arts style landmarked Bank Building, perfectly positioned at the crossroads of the Meatpacking District, West Village, and West Chelsea. This loft is pin-drop quiet and exudes an industrial essence boasting polished concrete floors, aged steel accents, and a clean minimalist's stainless-steel kitchen. This duplex two bedroom home has awe-inspiring double-height 18ft. ceilings, and a stunning south-facing wall of glass that bathes the apartment in natural light throughout the day. On the first level, enjoy an open layout with space for living and formal dining, flowing effortlessly from the kitchen. The striking kitchen has stainless steel counters and cabinetry, a Bosche dishwasher and refrigerator, Miele gas range stove top, and a hidden Bosche washer/dryer. The first floor opens onto a beautiful wooden decked terrace with BBQ where one can enjoy fresh air and open sky views. The full bathroom, lined with rich black tile, is smartly located on the first level to serve as a powder room for guests while entertaining, separated from the bedroom suites and main living room on the second level. Ascend the industrial-style full metal staircase to a vast plane of living space comfortably accommodating an expansive living room with space for an office and two winged bedrooms. Storage is ample with two large closets, including a custom walk-in. The upper level is currently configured as an open layout, satisfying one's love of loft-style open space, however, two bedrooms can easily be created while keeping an open living room intact.



The Bank Building is a boutique condominium building with only 11 residences, ideal for those seeking privacy and discretion, but with the luxuries of a part-time doorman, elevator, package maintenance, and an impressive lobby that displays the original antique bank vault next to the guest's seating area. Share the neighborhood with some of the best dining, shopping, and landmarks that the city has to offer. This prime downtown location, paired with the authenticity every loft-lover desires, creates a lifestyle that every New Yorker dreams about.