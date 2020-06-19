All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

300 West 14th Street

300 West 14th Street · (646) 785-9600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

300 West 14th Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$9,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
bbq/grill
lobby
media room
? Available Furnished and Unfurnished ?

Featuring stunning southern light and private outdoor space, this expansive two-bedroom, one bathroom duplex is the perfect West Village haven.

A soaring wall of southern windows will take your breath away the moment you enter this special home. Just outside, the wide balcony sets the stage for morning coffee or after-dinner drinks. Inside, the roomy proportions accommodate sunny living and dining areas surrounded by industrial chic concrete floors, 18-foot-ceilings and original stainless steel accents. The open kitchen features stainless steel cabinetry and top-notch appliances while the gorgeous full bathroom boasts gleaming black tile and a glass-enclosed tub/shower.

A bold steel staircase leads to the expansive and flexible upper level, where you'll find windows facing north and south. Enjoy plenty of room for a media room and home office, flanked by large master and secondary bedrooms, each with roomy closets.

300 West 14th is a New York City landmark known as the Manufacturers Hanover Trust Company Building. Converted to condominium use in 2000, the 1906 structure boasts a stately neo-classical design with Beaux-Arts elements, 11 unique duplex residences and an attended lobby where the original bank vault is still visible.

Surrounded by Chelsea, the Meatpacking District and Greenwich Village, this home offers a front-row ticket to fantastic shopping, dining and nightlife, including Chelsea Market and the Gansevoort Market food hall just blocks away. The High Line and 500-acre Hudson River Park deliver glorious outdoor space and recreation, and transportation is effortless with A/C/E and L lines literally outside your door and 1/2/3, F/M and PATH trains all nearby.

? Please note that the living room and master bedroom photos have been virtually staged. Actual photos of the furniture can be emailed upon request.,ATTENTION AUTHENTIC LOFT ENTHUSIASTS: Available furnished or unfurnished, this is an extremely rare opportunity to live in the iconic Beaux-Arts style landmarked Bank Building, perfectly positioned at the crossroads of the Meatpacking District, West Village, and West Chelsea. This loft is pin-drop quiet and exudes an industrial essence boasting polished concrete floors, aged steel accents, and a clean minimalist's stainless-steel kitchen. This duplex two bedroom home has awe-inspiring double-height 18ft. ceilings, and a stunning south-facing wall of glass that bathes the apartment in natural light throughout the day. On the first level, enjoy an open layout with space for living and formal dining, flowing effortlessly from the kitchen. The striking kitchen has stainless steel counters and cabinetry, a Bosche dishwasher and refrigerator, Miele gas range stove top, and a hidden Bosche washer/dryer. The first floor opens onto a beautiful wooden decked terrace with BBQ where one can enjoy fresh air and open sky views. The full bathroom, lined with rich black tile, is smartly located on the first level to serve as a powder room for guests while entertaining, separated from the bedroom suites and main living room on the second level. Ascend the industrial-style full metal staircase to a vast plane of living space comfortably accommodating an expansive living room with space for an office and two winged bedrooms. Storage is ample with two large closets, including a custom walk-in. The upper level is currently configured as an open layout, satisfying one's love of loft-style open space, however, two bedrooms can easily be created while keeping an open living room intact.

The Bank Building is a boutique condominium building with only 11 residences, ideal for those seeking privacy and discretion, but with the luxuries of a part-time doorman, elevator, package maintenance, and an impressive lobby that displays the original antique bank vault next to the guest's seating area. Share the neighborhood with some of the best dining, shopping, and landmarks that the city has to offer. This prime downtown location, paired with the authenticity every loft-lover desires, creates a lifestyle that every New Yorker dreams about.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 West 14th Street have any available units?
300 West 14th Street has a unit available for $9,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 West 14th Street have?
Some of 300 West 14th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 West 14th Street currently offering any rent specials?
300 West 14th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 West 14th Street pet-friendly?
No, 300 West 14th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 300 West 14th Street offer parking?
No, 300 West 14th Street does not offer parking.
Does 300 West 14th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 West 14th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 West 14th Street have a pool?
No, 300 West 14th Street does not have a pool.
Does 300 West 14th Street have accessible units?
No, 300 West 14th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 300 West 14th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 West 14th Street has units with dishwashers.
