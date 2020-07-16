All apartments in New York
300 W 55TH ST.
Last updated July 8 2020 at 8:46 AM

300 W 55TH ST.

300 West 55th Street · (646) 393-6669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
New York
Hell's Kitchen
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Luxury Places
Location

300 West 55th Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
24 hour doorman, elevators, laundry room, live in super & more!The NEWLY RENOVATED apartment features wood floors throughout, high ceilings, central heat with air conditioner & great natural light.The living space is very large & can accommodate any size bed with additional furniture, living area & dining table. There are 3 large closets in the apartment & a dressing room outside of the bathroom.You have a very nice marble bathroom with floor to ceiling tiles, a full-sized bath tub & lit mirrored vanity.Conveniently located on 8th avenue, you are steps away from all of your daily necessities. Right Aid, The Food Emporium, Whole Foods, restaurants, bars, Duane Reade & grocery stores are only steps away in any direction you chose to walk. You are also by Central Park & Columbus Circle. Trains: A B C D E 1 N Q

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 300 W 55TH ST. have any available units?
300 W 55TH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 W 55TH ST. have?
Some of 300 W 55TH ST.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 W 55TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
300 W 55TH ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 W 55TH ST. pet-friendly?
No, 300 W 55TH ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 300 W 55TH ST. offer parking?
Yes, 300 W 55TH ST. offers parking.
Does 300 W 55TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 W 55TH ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 W 55TH ST. have a pool?
No, 300 W 55TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 300 W 55TH ST. have accessible units?
No, 300 W 55TH ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 300 W 55TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 W 55TH ST. has units with dishwashers.

