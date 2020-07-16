300 W 55TH ST..

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities doorman elevator on-site laundry parking garage

24 hour doorman, elevators, laundry room, live in super & more!The NEWLY RENOVATED apartment features wood floors throughout, high ceilings, central heat with air conditioner & great natural light.The living space is very large & can accommodate any size bed with additional furniture, living area & dining table. There are 3 large closets in the apartment & a dressing room outside of the bathroom.You have a very nice marble bathroom with floor to ceiling tiles, a full-sized bath tub & lit mirrored vanity.Conveniently located on 8th avenue, you are steps away from all of your daily necessities. Right Aid, The Food Emporium, Whole Foods, restaurants, bars, Duane Reade & grocery stores are only steps away in any direction you chose to walk. You are also by Central Park & Columbus Circle. Trains: A B C D E 1 N Q