29 King Street

Spectacular Unique Dreamy Soho Loft Now Available in one of Manhattan's Most Coveted Condo-Conversions, Situated within a Landmark 19th Century Grammar School in the Middle of Charming Tree-Lined King Street, since transformed into an Elevator Condominium in 1981.



This Special Loft Apartment shows as a Generous 1 Bedroom + Windowed Home Office Featuring a Spacious Bedroom including an En Suite Sleep Loft/Dressing Area -and- an Additional Separate Windowed Mezzanine-Level 'Home Office/Guest Bed' accessed by a Cast Iron Spiral Staircase from the Generously Proportioned Former Classroom (20x21) now transformed into a Mesmerizing Great Room/Living Room with 15ft Ceilings and a Stunning Exposed Brick Wall brilliantly illuminated by 4 Over-Sized 10' Tall Windows.



Other Features include a Beautiful Modern Windowed Kitchen with Quartz Counters and Stainless Appliances, Oak Strip Hardwood Floors, Generous Closet Space, Recessed Lighting with Lutron Dimmers, Fabulous Built-ins and Serene N/S/W/E Exposures.



Located where Soho meets the West Village, the King Street Condo's Amenities include Elevator, Lovely Common Garden Area, Bike Room, Central Laundry Room, Full Time Super and Video Intercom only moments from Transportation (Subways 1,A,B,C,D,E,F) and all the Architectural Charm, Spectacular Shopping and Culinary Delights that Soho, West Village have to Offer.



Heat & Hot Water Included.

Board Approval Required, No Interview..

Pets Welcome Upon Approval.

Guarantor Ok.