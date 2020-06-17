All apartments in New York
Find more places like 29 King Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
29 King Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:40 AM

29 King Street

29 King Street · (212) 688-1000 ext. 729
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

29 King Street, New York, NY 10014
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-A · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
Spectacular Unique Dreamy Soho Loft Now Available in one of Manhattan's Most Coveted Condo-Conversions, Situated within a Landmark 19th Century Grammar School in the Middle of Charming Tree-Lined King Street, since transformed into an Elevator Condominium in 1981.

This Special Loft Apartment shows as a Generous 1 Bedroom + Windowed Home Office Featuring a Spacious Bedroom including an En Suite Sleep Loft/Dressing Area -and- an Additional Separate Windowed Mezzanine-Level 'Home Office/Guest Bed' accessed by a Cast Iron Spiral Staircase from the Generously Proportioned Former Classroom (20x21) now transformed into a Mesmerizing Great Room/Living Room with 15ft Ceilings and a Stunning Exposed Brick Wall brilliantly illuminated by 4 Over-Sized 10' Tall Windows.

Other Features include a Beautiful Modern Windowed Kitchen with Quartz Counters and Stainless Appliances, Oak Strip Hardwood Floors, Generous Closet Space, Recessed Lighting with Lutron Dimmers, Fabulous Built-ins and Serene N/S/W/E Exposures.

Located where Soho meets the West Village, the King Street Condo's Amenities include Elevator, Lovely Common Garden Area, Bike Room, Central Laundry Room, Full Time Super and Video Intercom only moments from Transportation (Subways 1,A,B,C,D,E,F) and all the Architectural Charm, Spectacular Shopping and Culinary Delights that Soho, West Village have to Offer.

Heat & Hot Water Included.
Board Approval Required, No Interview..
Pets Welcome Upon Approval.
Guarantor Ok.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 King Street have any available units?
29 King Street has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 29 King Street have?
Some of 29 King Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 King Street currently offering any rent specials?
29 King Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 King Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 29 King Street is pet friendly.
Does 29 King Street offer parking?
No, 29 King Street does not offer parking.
Does 29 King Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 King Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 King Street have a pool?
No, 29 King Street does not have a pool.
Does 29 King Street have accessible units?
No, 29 King Street does not have accessible units.
Does 29 King Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 29 King Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 29 King Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carnegie Mews
211 West 56th Street
New York, NY 10106
Murray Hill Marquis Apartments
150 East 34th Street
New York, NY 10016
151 East 80th Street
151 East 80th Street
New York, NY 10028
South Park Tower
124 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
245 East 11th Street
245 East 11th Street
New York, NY 10003
88 Leonard
88 Leonard Street
New York, NY 10013
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St
New York, NY 10003

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity